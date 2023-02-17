Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Modaraba Al-Mali
  News
  Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
4.050 PKR   +2.53%
04:56aModaraba Al Mali : Board meeting for the period & quarter ended december 31,2022
PU
01/04Modaraba Al Mali : Corporate briefing session
PU
2022Modaraba Al Mali : Financial results for the quarter ended september 2022
PU
Modaraba Al Mali : BOARD MEETING FOR THE PERIOD & QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,2022

02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
February 17, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUB:

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - MODARABA AL-MALI

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Assetplex Limited the Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali, has been scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at its registered office via zoom link to consider and approve the un-audited (limited reviewed) interim financial statements of Modaraba Al-Mali along with Auditors & Directors' Review Report for the quarter & period ended December 31, 2022.

The Modaraba has declared the "closed period" from February 17, 2023 to February 27, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no director, CEO or Executive shall directly or indirectly deal in the certificates of the Modaraba, during the closed period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Assetplex Limited

(On behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Muhammad Adeel Rehman

Company Secretary

Cc:

  1. The Director/HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP, Islamabad
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
