Modaraba Al Mali : BOARD MEETING IN PROGRESS

The General Manager October 04, 2022 The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AssetPlex Limited Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali is in progress

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanks & Regard,

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan

Company Secretary

Assetplex Limited (On behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)