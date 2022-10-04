Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Modaraba Al-Mali
  News
  7. Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
6.480 PKR   -0.15%
09/26Modaraba Al Mali : Board meeting
PU
07/15Modaraba Al Mali : Material Information
PU
06/30Modaraba Al Mali : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
Modaraba Al Mali : BOARD MEETING IN PROGRESS

10/04/2022 | 06:02am EDT
M A N A G E D B Y

The General Manager

October 04, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

MEETING IN PROGRESS

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AssetPlex Limited Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali is in progress

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanks & Regard,

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan

Company Secretary

Assetplex Limited (On behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Disclaimer

Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23,3 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 33,8 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net cash 2021 54,7 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 213 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MODARABA AL-MALI
Duration : Period :
Modaraba Al-Mali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atique Ahmad Khan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODARABA AL-MALI-23.31%1
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.87%42 447
MURPHY USA INC.42.21%6 616
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-19.39%3 999
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-19.33%2 670
ARKO CORP.7.18%1 129