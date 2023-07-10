M A N A G E D B Y

Jul 10, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Subject:

Decisions of The Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of LSE Capital Limited (formerly Assetplex Limited), a Modaraba Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/concluded as under:

  1. In compliance of clause 7 of Annexure-II of the "Procedure to be Complied with for Right Shares" provided in PSX letter No. PSX/C-572-566 dated April 03, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the 14.34% Right issue of Modaraba Al-Mali ("the Modaraba") amounting to Rs. 113,929,700/- has been subscribed to the extent of 11.54% as of the last date of payment and acceptance of Modaraba Certificates i.e., July 05, 2023.
  2. As per the details received from Bankers to the Issue (i.e. (1) Faysal Bank Limited (2) JS Bank Limited (3) CDS Account), the Modaraba has received a total sum of Rs.13,150,010/- against right shares subscription.
  3. The detail of subscription is as under:

Amount in PKR

%Age

Total Issue Size

113,929,700

100.00%

Certificate Subscribed

13,150,010

11.54%

Unsubscribed Portion

100,779,690

88.46%

4. In pursuant to section 83(1)(a)(iv) of the companies Act, 2017, the unsubscribed certificates

(88.46%) are offered and allotted to the following entities:

Sr.

Companies

Against Cash

Shares Allotted

1

LSE Capital Limited (formerly AssetPlex Limited)

50,779,690

5,077,969

2

Digital Custodian Company Limited

50,000,000

5,000,000

Total

100,779,690

10,077,969

5. Auditors' certificate for the subscription money shall be provided in due course and NOC shall be applied accordingly to release the funds.

Please disseminate the information to the market participants accordingly.

Thanks & regards

Muhammad Adeel Rehman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision

II. The Registrar

Division

Modaraba Companies & Modarabas

Securities & Exchange Commission of

Securities & Exchange Commission of

Pakistan

Pakistan

