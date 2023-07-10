M A N A G E D B Y

The General Manager Jul 10, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Subject: Decisions of The Board Meeting Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of LSE Capital Limited (formerly Assetplex Limited), a Modaraba Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/concluded as under:

In compliance of clause 7 of Annexure-II of the "Procedure to be Complied with for Right Shares" provided in PSX letter No. PSX/C-572-566 dated April 03, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the 14.34% Right issue of Modaraba Al-Mali ("the Modaraba") amounting to Rs. 113,929,700 /- has been subscribed to the extent of 11.54% as of the last date of payment and acceptance of Modaraba Certificates i.e., July 05, 2023. As per the details received from Bankers to the Issue (i.e. (1) Faysal Bank Limited (2) JS Bank Limited (3) CDS Account), the Modaraba has received a total sum of Rs. 13,150,010 /- against right shares subscription. The detail of subscription is as under:

Amount in PKR %Age Total Issue Size 113,929,700 100.00% Certificate Subscribed 13,150,010 11.54% Unsubscribed Portion 100,779,690 88.46%

4. In pursuant to section 83(1)(a)(iv) of the companies Act, 2017, the unsubscribed certificates

(88.46%) are offered and allotted to the following entities:

Sr. Companies Against Cash Shares Allotted 1 LSE Capital Limited (formerly AssetPlex Limited) 50,779,690 5,077,969 2 Digital Custodian Company Limited 50,000,000 5,000,000 Total 100,779,690 10,077,969

5. Auditors' certificate for the subscription money shall be provided in due course and NOC shall be applied accordingly to release the funds.

Please disseminate the information to the market participants accordingly.