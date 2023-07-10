We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of LSE Capital Limited (formerly Assetplex Limited), a Modaraba Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/concluded as under:
In compliance of clause 7 of Annexure-II of the "Procedure to be Complied with for Right Shares" provided in PSX letter No. PSX/C-572-566 dated April 03, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the 14.34% Right issue of Modaraba Al-Mali ("the Modaraba") amounting to Rs. 113,929,700/- has been subscribed to the extent of 11.54% as of the last date of payment and acceptance of Modaraba Certificates i.e., July 05, 2023.
As per the details received from Bankers to the Issue (i.e. (1) Faysal Bank Limited (2) JS Bank Limited (3) CDS Account), the Modaraba has received a total sum of Rs.13,150,010/- against right shares subscription.
The detail of subscription is as under:
Amount in PKR
%Age
Total Issue Size
113,929,700
100.00%
Certificate Subscribed
13,150,010
11.54%
Unsubscribed Portion
100,779,690
88.46%
4. In pursuant to section 83(1)(a)(iv) of the companies Act, 2017, the unsubscribed certificates
(88.46%) are offered and allotted to the following entities:
Sr.
Companies
Against Cash
Shares Allotted
1
LSE Capital Limited (formerly AssetPlex Limited)
50,779,690
5,077,969
2
Digital Custodian Company Limited
50,000,000
5,000,000
Total
100,779,690
10,077,969
5. Auditors' certificate for the subscription money shall be provided in due course and NOC shall be applied accordingly to release the funds.
Please disseminate the information to the market participants accordingly.
Thanks & regards
Muhammad Adeel Rehman
Company Secretary
CC:
The Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department, Supervision
II. The Registrar
Division
Modaraba Companies & Modarabas
Securities & Exchange Commission of
Securities & Exchange Commission of
Pakistan
Pakistan
on 10 July 2023
Modaraba Al-Mali is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in trading Islamic venture capital, private equity and corporate and financial restructuring / rehabilitation transactions of potentially viable companies through resource mobilization and entrepreneurial involvement. The Company also invests its capital in other capital market transactions and for acquiring, operating, and developing real estate assets. The Company is involved in capital market transactions, entrepreneurial/strategic investments, financial resource mobilization, private equity transactions, restructuring/rehabilitation of businesses/companies and real estate development.