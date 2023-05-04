Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Modaraba Al-Mali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
4.050 PKR   +7.14%
03:43aModaraba Al Mali : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/28Modaraba Al Mali : Transimission of financial statements for the period & quarter ended march 31,2023
PU
04/27Modaraba Al Mali : Financial result for the quarter ended march-2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modaraba Al Mali : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
M A N A G E D B Y

May 04, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY A DIRECTOR, CEO OR EXECUTIVE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND THEIR SPOUSES AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.1.(D) OF PSX REGULATION

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Director in the Certificates of the Modaraba, details of which are under

Name of

Date

Nature

No. of

Rate

Form of Share

Market

Person

Shares

/Certificates

Muhammad

May 04, 2023

Sell

8000

3.90

CDC

READY

Usman

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.1. (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

Thanking you.

Sincerely,

Muhammad Adeel Rehman

Company Secretary

CC:

The Director/HOD Supervision & Enforcement Department,

Securities Market Division (SMD)

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Islamabad

Disclaimer

Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 61,4 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2022 38,4 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net Debt 2022 27,1 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 322 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 59,4%
