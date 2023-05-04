Modaraba Al Mali : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

M A N A G E D B Y
May 04, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY A DIRECTOR, CEO OR EXECUTIVE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND THEIR SPOUSES AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.1.(D) OF PSX REGULATION
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Director in the Certificates of the Modaraba, details of which are under
|
Name of
|
Date
|
Nature
|
No. of
|
Rate
|
Form of Share
|
Market
|
Person
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
/Certificates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Muhammad
|
May 04, 2023
|
Sell
|
8000
|
3.90
|
CDC
|
READY
|
Usman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.1. (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
Thanking you.
Sincerely,
Muhammad Adeel Rehman
Company Secretary
CC:
The Director/HOD Supervision & Enforcement Department,
Securities Market Division (SMD)
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Islamabad
