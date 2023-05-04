Modaraba Al Mali : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

M A N A G E D B Y

May 04, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY A DIRECTOR, CEO OR EXECUTIVE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND THEIR SPOUSES AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.1.(D) OF PSX REGULATION

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Director in the Certificates of the Modaraba, details of which are under

Name of Date Nature No. of Rate Form of Share Market Person Shares /Certificates Muhammad May 04, 2023 Sell 8000 3.90 CDC READY Usman

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.1. (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

Thanking you.

Sincerely,

Muhammad Adeel Rehman

Company Secretary

CC:

The Director/HOD Supervision & Enforcement Department,

Securities Market Division (SMD)

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Islamabad