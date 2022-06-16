Modaraba Al Mali : MATERIAL INFORMATION

M A N A G E D B Y

Ref: MODAM/PSX/2022/06 June 16, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUB: MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015; and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule Book, the following material information is hereby submitted:

Modaraba Al Mali (PSX Ticker: MODAM) has secured agreements/arrangements for completing 26% share capital of LSE Financial Services Limited.

With the already management/board control in place, the acquisition/holding shall enable MODAM to treat LSE FSL as a subsidiary and consolidate LSE FSL's accounts in MODAM's financial statements for FY 2022 on line by line basis.

Please disseminate the information to the market participants accordingly.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan

Company Secretary

Copy to: