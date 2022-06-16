Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Modaraba Al-Mali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
6.390 PKR   +1.43%
02:13aMODARABA AL MALI : Material information
PU
04/28MODARABA AL MALI : Transmission of quarterly accounts march 31,2022
PU
04/27MODARABA AL MALI : Results for the quarter & period ended march 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modaraba Al Mali : MATERIAL INFORMATION

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M A N A G E D B Y

Ref: MODAM/PSX/2022/06

June 16, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUB: MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015; and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule Book, the following material information is hereby submitted:

Modaraba Al Mali (PSX Ticker: MODAM) has secured agreements/arrangements for completing 26% share capital of LSE Financial Services Limited.

With the already management/board control in place, the acquisition/holding shall enable MODAM to treat LSE FSL as a subsidiary and consolidate LSE FSL's accounts in MODAM's financial statements for FY 2022 on line by line basis.

Please disseminate the information to the market participants accordingly.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan

Company Secretary

Copy to:

  1. The Director/HOD Supervision & Enforcement Department, Securities Market Division (SMD)
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) NIC Towers, Islamabad
  2. The Executive Director
    Corporate Supervision Department
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) NIC Towers, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODARABA AL-MALI
02:13aMODARABA AL MALI : Material information
PU
04/28MODARABA AL MALI : Transmission of quarterly accounts march 31,2022
PU
04/27MODARABA AL MALI : Results for the quarter & period ended march 31, 2022
PU
04/26MODARABA AL MALI : Filling of casual vacancies on the board
PU
04/18MODARABA AL MALI : Change of registered office
PU
04/15MODARABA AL MALI : Resignation of director
PU
02/28Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended D..
CI
02/08Modaraba Al-Mali Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,3 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2021 33,8 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net cash 2021 54,7 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 210 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MODARABA AL-MALI
Duration : Period :
Modaraba Al-Mali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atique Ahmad Khan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODARABA AL-MALI-24.38%1
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.2.55%42 820
MURPHY USA INC.17.18%5 587
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-20.47%3 765
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-16.02%2 664
VIVO ENERGY PLC9.56%2 200