Modaraba Al Mali : MATERIAL INFORMATION

Ref: MODAM/PSX/2022/06
|
June 16, 2022
In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015; and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule Book, the following material information is hereby submitted:
Modaraba Al Mali (PSX Ticker: MODAM) has secured agreements/arrangements for completing 26% share capital of LSE Financial Services Limited.
With the already management/board control in place, the acquisition/holding shall enable MODAM to treat LSE FSL as a subsidiary and consolidate LSE FSL's accounts in MODAM's financial statements for FY 2022 on line by line basis.
Disclaimer
Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.