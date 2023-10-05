M A N A G E D B Y

October 5, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject:Rescheduling of the Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of LSE Capital Limited (formerly: Assetplex Limited), a Modaraba Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali which was scheduled to be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., has beenre-scheduled.

Now therefore, this meeting will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2023 and for declaration of any entitlement.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Regards,

__________________

Muhammad Adeel Rehman Company Secretary

Copy to: