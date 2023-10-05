M A N A G E D B Y
October 5, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject:Rescheduling of the Board Meeting
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of LSE Capital Limited (formerly: Assetplex Limited), a Modaraba Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali which was scheduled to be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., has beenre-scheduled.
Now therefore, this meeting will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2023 and for declaration of any entitlement.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Regards,
__________________
Muhammad Adeel Rehman Company Secretary
Copy to:
- The Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, Blue Area, Islamabad.
- The Registrar
Modaraba Companies & Modarabas
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 09:02:15 UTC.