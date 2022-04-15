Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Modaraba Al-Mali
  News
  Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
7.800 PKR   +2.36%
02/28Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08Modaraba Al-Mali Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Modaraba Al Mali : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
MANAGED BY

REF: MODAM/PSX/2022-02-

April 15, 2022

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

SUBJECT:

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

We have to inform that Mr. Atique Ahmad Khan has resigned from the position of Directorship of Assetplex Limited, Management Company of Modaraba Al- Mali on April 13, 2022.

In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram who shall hold the office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director of the Company subject to SECP approval.

You may please inform TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan Company Secretary Assetplex Limited

(For and on behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Copy to: a) The Executive Director Corporate Supervision Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad

b) The Director

Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad

Financials
Sales 2021 23,3 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 33,8 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net cash 2021 54,7 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 144 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atique Ahmad Khan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODARABA AL-MALI-7.69%1
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.06%47 092
MURPHY USA INC.13.62%5 535
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.3.13%5 296
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.1.17%3 421
VIVO ENERGY PLC5.31%2 298