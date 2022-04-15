Modaraba Al Mali : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

MANAGED BY

REF: MODAM/PSX/2022-02-

April 15, 2022

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

SUBJECT:

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

We have to inform that Mr. Atique Ahmad Khan has resigned from the position of Directorship of Assetplex Limited, Management Company of Modaraba Al- Mali on April 13, 2022.

In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram who shall hold the office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director of the Company subject to SECP approval.

You may please inform TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Sincerely,

Rashid Matin Khan Company Secretary Assetplex Limited

(For and on behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Copy to: a) The Executive Director Corporate Supervision Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad

b) The Director

Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad