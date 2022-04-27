Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Modaraba Al-Mali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
8.010 PKR   +0.12%
03:35aMODARABA AL MALI : Results for the quarter & period ended march 31, 2022
PU
04/26MODARABA AL MALI : Filling of casual vacancies on the board
PU
04/18MODARABA AL MALI : Change of registered office
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modaraba Al Mali : RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2022

The General Manager

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Announcement - Modaraba Al-Mali

Results for the quarter & Period ended March 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of directors of Assetplex Limited (formerly BankIslami Modaraba Investments Limited) a Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on April 27, 2022 at 1130hrs at Corporate Office of the Company has decided/approved as under:

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

i)

Cash Dividend

-

Nil

ii)

Bonus Shares

-

Nil

iii)

Right Shares

-

Nil

The Un-audited Financial Results of the Modaraba for the quarter & period ending on March 31, 2022 are annexed.

The Quarter Report of the Modaraba Al Mali for the Period Ending on March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCAR separately within specified time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

Rashid Matin Khan Company Secretary

(On behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Modaraba Al-Mali

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

For the nine month period ended March 31, 2022

Income on diminishing musharaka transactions

Income from operation of fuel station

Profit on term deposits

Income on deposits with bank

Expenses on fuel station operations

Realised and Unrealised appreciation / diminution

on investments classified as financial assets

at fair value through profit or loss-net

Surplus on revaluation of land

Other income

Administrative and operating expenses

Modaraba Management Company's remuneration

Provision for services sales tax on management

company's remuneration

Provision for workers' welfare fund

Profit / (loss) for the period before taxation

Taxation

Profit / (loss) for the period after taxation

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Weighted Average EPS

22

Note

194,551

856,540

45,674

211,447

17

8,416,258

7,876,210

3,143,530

2,765,412

-

2,894,098

-

967,683

1,819,077

399,985

1,492,039

115,903

10,429,886

12,026,833

4,681,243

4,060,445

17

(4,685,490)

(4,246,156)

(1,423,037)

(1,366,704)

12,877,373

-

2,630,783

-

18,621,769

7,780,677

5,888,989

2,693,741

40,000,000

-

40,000,000

-

18

20,228,933

5,764,239

13,677,728

1,921,413

19

(51,600,831)

(5,021,643)

(37,305,233)

(1,612,010)

27,249,871

8,523,273

22,261,484

3,003,144

14.1

-

-

-

-

14.1

(3,815)

(1,193)

(3,167)

(773)

20

(534,311)

(167,123)

(436,500)

(58,885)

26,711,745

8,354,957

21,821,817

2,943,486

21

2,087,078

598,118

(2,746,212)

192,785

24,624,666

7,756,839

24,568,029

2,750,701

-

-

-

-

24,624,666

7,756,839

24,568,029

2,750,701

0.78

0.40

0.78

0.14

Nine months period ended

March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2022202120222021 ---------------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------------

Quarter ended

The annexed notes 1 to 26 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For AssetPlex Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

_____________________

_____________________

____________

____________

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Disclaimer

Modaraba Al-Mali published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODARABA AL-MALI
03:35aMODARABA AL MALI : Results for the quarter & period ended march 31, 2022
PU
04/26MODARABA AL MALI : Filling of casual vacancies on the board
PU
04/18MODARABA AL MALI : Change of registered office
PU
04/15MODARABA AL MALI : Resignation of director
PU
02/28Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended D..
CI
02/08Modaraba Al-Mali Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Declares Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Modaraba Al-Mali Appoints Usman Hassan as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,3 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 33,8 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net cash 2021 54,7 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 263 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MODARABA AL-MALI
Duration : Period :
Modaraba Al-Mali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atique Ahmad Khan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODARABA AL-MALI-5.21%1
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.49%46 193
MURPHY USA INC.21.06%5 897
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.3.64%5 072
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-3.03%3 125
VIVO ENERGY PLC9.10%2 306