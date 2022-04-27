Modaraba Al Mali : RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
April 27, 2022
The General Manager
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange RoadKarachi.
Announcement-Modaraba Al-Mali
Results for the quarter & Period ended March 31, 2022
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of directors of Assetplex Limited (formerly BankIslami Modaraba Investments Limited) a Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on April 27, 2022 at 1130hrs at Corporate Office of the Company has decided/approved as under:
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
i)
Cash Dividend
-
Nil
ii)
Bonus Shares
-
Nil
iii)
Right Shares
-
Nil
The Un-audited Financial Results of the Modaraba for the quarter & period ending on March 31, 2022 areannexed.
The Quarter Report of the Modaraba Al Mali for the Period Ending on March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCAR separately within specified time.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.
Yours truly,
Rashid Matin KhanCompany Secretary
(On behalf ofModaraba Al-Mali)
Modaraba Al-Mali
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
For the nine month period ended March 31, 2022
Income on diminishing musharaka transactions
Income from operation of fuel station
Profit on term deposits
Income on deposits with bank
Expenses on fuel station operations
Realised and Unrealised appreciation / diminution
on investments classified as financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss-net
Surplus on revaluation of land
Other income
Administrative and operating expenses
Modaraba Management Company's remuneration
Provision for services sales tax on management
company's remuneration
Provision for workers' welfare fund
Profit / (loss) for the period before taxation
Taxation
Profit / (loss) for the period after taxation
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Weighted Average EPS
22
Note
194,551
856,540
45,674
211,447
17
8,416,258
7,876,210
3,143,530
2,765,412
-
2,894,098
-
967,683
1,819,077
399,985
1,492,039
115,903
10,429,886
12,026,833
4,681,243
4,060,445
17
(4,685,490)
(4,246,156)
(1,423,037)
(1,366,704)
12,877,373
-
2,630,783
-
18,621,769
7,780,677
5,888,989
2,693,741
40,000,000
-
40,000,000
-
18
20,228,933
5,764,239
13,677,728
1,921,413
19
(51,600,831)
(5,021,643)
(37,305,233)
(1,612,010)
27,249,871
8,523,273
22,261,484
3,003,144
14.1
-
-
-
-
14.1
(3,815)
(1,193)
(3,167)
(773)
20
(534,311)
(167,123)
(436,500)
(58,885)
26,711,745
8,354,957
21,821,817
2,943,486
21
2,087,078
598,118
(2,746,212)
192,785
24,624,666
7,756,839
24,568,029
2,750,701
-
-
-
-
24,624,666
7,756,839
24,568,029
2,750,701
0.78
0.40
0.78
0.14
Nine months period ended
March 31,March 31,March 31,March 31,2022202120222021---------------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------------
Quarter ended
The annexed notes 1 to 26 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.