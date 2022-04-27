April 27, 2022

The General Manager

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Announcement - Modaraba Al-Mali

Results for the quarter & Period ended March 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of directors of Assetplex Limited (formerly BankIslami Modaraba Investments Limited) a Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on April 27, 2022 at 1130hrs at Corporate Office of the Company has decided/approved as under:

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

i) Cash Dividend - Nil ii) Bonus Shares - Nil iii) Right Shares - Nil

The Un-audited Financial Results of the Modaraba for the quarter & period ending on March 31, 2022 are annexed.

The Quarter Report of the Modaraba Al Mali for the Period Ending on March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCAR separately within specified time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

Rashid Matin Khan Company Secretary

(On behalf of Modaraba Al-Mali)

Modaraba Al-Mali

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

For the nine month period ended March 31, 2022

Income on diminishing musharaka transactions Income from operation of fuel station Profit on term deposits Income on deposits with bank Expenses on fuel station operations Realised and Unrealised appreciation / diminution on investments classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-net Surplus on revaluation of land Other income Administrative and operating expenses Modaraba Management Company's remuneration Provision for services sales tax on management company's remuneration Provision for workers' welfare fund Profit / (loss) for the period before taxation Taxation Profit / (loss) for the period after taxation Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period Weighted Average EPS 22

Note 194,551 856,540 45,674 211,447 17 8,416,258 7,876,210 3,143,530 2,765,412 - 2,894,098 - 967,683 1,819,077 399,985 1,492,039 115,903 10,429,886 12,026,833 4,681,243 4,060,445 17 (4,685,490) (4,246,156) (1,423,037) (1,366,704) 12,877,373 - 2,630,783 - 18,621,769 7,780,677 5,888,989 2,693,741 40,000,000 - 40,000,000 - 18 20,228,933 5,764,239 13,677,728 1,921,413 19 (51,600,831) (5,021,643) (37,305,233) (1,612,010) 27,249,871 8,523,273 22,261,484 3,003,144 14.1 - - - - 14.1 (3,815) (1,193) (3,167) (773) 20 (534,311) (167,123) (436,500) (58,885) 26,711,745 8,354,957 21,821,817 2,943,486 21 2,087,078 598,118 (2,746,212) 192,785 24,624,666 7,756,839 24,568,029 2,750,701 - - - - 24,624,666 7,756,839 24,568,029 2,750,701 0.78 0.40 0.78 0.14 Nine months period ended

March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2022202120222021 ---------------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------------

Quarter ended

The annexed notes 1 to 26 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For AssetPlex Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)