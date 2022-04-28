Log in
    MODAM   PK0032801018

MODARABA AL-MALI

(MODAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
8.000 PKR   -0.12%
04:16aMODARABA AL MALI : Transmission of quarterly accounts march 31,2022
PU
04/27MODARABA AL MALI : Results for the quarter & period ended march 31, 2022
PU
04/26MODARABA AL MALI : Filling of casual vacancies on the board
PU
Modaraba Al Mali : TRANSMISSION OF QUARTERLY ACCOUNTS MARCH 31,2022

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Chairman

Resigned w.e.f April 13, 2022

Mr. Siddique-ur-Rehman Khuram Ms. Aasiya Riaz

Director / C.E.O Appointed w.e.f April 25, 2022 Subject to SECP Approval Director

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Mr. Muhammad Usman Mr. Haﬁz Mudassir Aalam Mr. Rashid Matin Khan

Director Appointed w.e.f April 25, 2022 Subject to SECP Approval

Director Appointed w.e.f April 25, 2022 Subject to SECP Approval

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Ms. Aasiya Riaz

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Mr. Siddique-ur-Rehman Khuram

C.E.O Appointed w.e.f April 25, 2022 Subject to SECP Approval

Auditors

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co Chartered Accountants

Trade

Resigned w.e.f April 25, 2022

Director Appointed w.e.f April 25, 2022 Subject to SECP Approval

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Board of Directors of Assetplex Limited, the Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali (MODAM), is pleased present financial statements (limited reviewed by the statutory auditors) for the Nine Months ending on March 31, 2022.Operational Performance:

Financial Results

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

  • • Profit on Term deposits has been increased due to Right Issue Proceeds;

  • • Expenses have increased on account of legal and professional charges related to the right issue;

  • • Higher taxation charged during the period under review;

Financial & Business Plan

Modaraba is repositioning itself services (underwriting, financial consultancy, and financial services), venture capital and technology businesses. These investment will either be taken directly in the Modaraba or as a strategic equity investments in other legal entities, provided they are Shariah compliant. Modaraba shall also seek collaboration and technical partners, if required, to implement its repositioning/diversification stratagem.

Board of Directors of Modaraba had announced 331% Right Issue in their Meeting held on September 13, 2021. Procedure related to rights proceeds (along with allocation of unsubscribed portion of Right Issue) of Rs. 610.00 million was completed on January 31, 2022.

As announced earlier, the Board authorized the CEO of MODAM to pursue and conclude the modalities of the merger of MODAM with/into LSE Financial Services Limited (to be renamed as LSE Ventures) including the swap ratio etc., and take steps to seek the requisite corporate, regulatory and court approvals in this regard; and the Board has also approved the nominations for the management team to be installed/placed at LSE Financial Services Limited, for providing the necessary strategic impetus for the turn-around of the investee company.

Dividend

Board of directors of Assetplex Limited (formerly BankIslami Modaraba Investments Limited) a Management Company of Modaraba Al-Mali in their meeting held on October 04, 2021 has declared a Final Cash Dividend for the year ended June 30, 2021 at Rs. 0.37 per certificate i.e. 3.7%. The Above entitlement are paid to the Certificate Holders whose name appeared in the Modaraba Certificate Register on October 21, 2021.

-------------- (Rupees) ---------------

Net Revenue

10,429

12,026

Other Income

73,105

5,764

Net Prot

24,624

7,756

Prot/(Loss) per Certicate

0.78

0.40

Transfer to Statutory Reserve

Nil

Nil

Book Value per Certicate

11.30

14.64

Acknowledgement

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude and thanks to our valuable customers for their patronage and support, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Pakistan Exchange Limited and Modaraba Association of Pakistan for their continuous support and guidance.

Special thanks to our certificate holders for the trust and confidence reposed in us.

For and on behalf of the Board

Usman Hassan

Director

April 27, 2022

Lahore:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

