2021 Full-Year Financial Results Analysts Presentation［PDF:2525.7KB］

    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC, INC.

(6269)
2021 Full-Year Financial Results Analysts Presentation

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
MODEC, Inc.

2021 Financial Results Analysts Presentation

February 14, 2022

1

Highlight

Market View & Outlook

Financial Results

(Note)

From the end of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company's consolidated financial results have applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) instead of the conventional Japanese GAAP. In addition, the currency unit has been changed to the US dollar instead of the conventional Japanese yen.

As a result, the figures for previous years in this document are handled as below.

  • 2020: Compliant with IFRS (US $)
  • Before FY2019: Japanese standard (Japanese yen) figures are

converted to US dollars at the midpoint of the market price of telegraph

spots for customers at the end of each year.

2017: 1

US dollar = 113.00 yen

2018: 1

US dollar = 111.02 yen

2

2019: 1

US dollar = 109.54 yen

FY2021 : Highlights

Equinor Bacalhau FPSO

Client

Equinor

Contract

Sales and Purchase Agreement

Field Location

Bacalhau Field (ex Carcara Brazil)

Water Depth

2,027m

Oil Production

220,000 bopd

Gas Production

500 mmscfd

Storage Capacity

2,000,000 bbls

FPSO Carioca MV30

  • Recorded a large final loss (loss for the current term is US $ 363M)
  • Approximately US$296M is provision for future expected costs
    • MV20 investment impairment : US$100M
    • MV15/18/20 provision for future expected repair costs: US$109M
    • MV31/33 provision for additional construction costs: US $ 87M
  • Equinor Bacalhau EPCI formal contract comes into effect

MV30 Sepia charter started

3

FY2021 : Factors for downturn(1)

Deterioration of the old fleets(MV15/MV18/MV20)

Coronavirus infection spread

Corona infections in FPSO, and the number of passengers on board is limited

Due to aging, long-term shutdown and equipment failures occur

Based on the above situation, review the assumption of future uptime and repair cost

Recognition of investment impairment and provision for future expected costs

  • Decrease in income and increase in repair costs due to prolonged shutdown period
  • provisions for O&M repair costs of old Brazilian fleets
  • MV20 investment impairment

4

FY2021 : Factors for downturn(2)

Construction work(EPCI)

Expected a large amount of additional cost due to extension of construction period, specification change, etc.

MV31

MV33

  • As a result of restriction on entry into China due to the influence of the coronavirus, the construction period has been extended.
  • Costs increase due to changes in project implementation plan due to the above reason.
  • Provision for replacement costs for on-board equipment.
  • Provision for the costs due to the fact that the quantity of on-board equipment is different from the initial assumption.
  • Provision for the acceleration costs to prevent delays in construction.

5

