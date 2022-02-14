2021 Full-Year Financial Results Analysts Presentation［PDF:2525.7KB］

From the end of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company's consolidated financial results have applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) instead of the conventional Japanese GAAP. In addition, the currency unit has been changed to the US dollar instead of the conventional Japanese yen.
As a result, the figures for previous years in this document are handled as below.
2020: Compliant with IFRS (US $)
Before FY2019: Japanese standard (Japanese yen) figures are
converted to US dollars at the midpoint of the market price of telegraph
spots for customers at the end of each year.
2017: 1
US dollar = 113.00 yen
2018: 1
US dollar = 111.02 yen
2
2019: 1
US dollar = 109.54 yen
FY2021 : Highlights
Equinor Bacalhau FPSO
Client
Equinor
Contract
Sales and Purchase Agreement
Field Location
Bacalhau Field (ex Carcara Brazil)
Water Depth
2,027m
Oil Production
220,000 bopd
Gas Production
500 mmscfd
Storage Capacity
2,000,000 bbls
FPSO Carioca MV30
Recorded a large final loss (loss for the current term is US $ 363M)
Approximately US$296M is provision for future expected costs
MV20 investment impairment : US$100M
MV15/18/20 provision for future expected repair costs: US$109M
MV31/33 provision for additional construction costs: US $ 87M
Equinor Bacalhau EPCI formal contract comes into effect
MV30 Sepia charter started
3
FY2021 : Factors for downturn(1)
Deterioration of the old fleets(MV15/MV18/MV20)
Coronavirus infection spread
Corona infections in FPSO, and the number of passengers on board is limited
Due to aging, long-term shutdown and equipment failures occur
Based on the above situation, review the assumption of future uptime and repair cost
Recognition of investment impairment and provision for future expected costs
Decrease in income and increase in repair costs due to prolonged shutdown period
provisions for O&M repair costs of old Brazilian fleets
MV20 investment impairment
4
FY2021 : Factors for downturn(2)
Construction work(EPCI)
Expected a large amount of additional cost due to extension of construction period, specification change, etc.
MV31
MV33
As a result of restriction on entry into China due to the influence of the coronavirus, the construction period has been extended.
Costs increase due to changes in project implementation plan due to the above reason.
Provision for replacement costs for on-board equipment.
Provision for the costs due to the fact that the quantity of on-board equipment is different from the initial assumption.
Provision for the acceleration costs to prevent delays in construction.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.