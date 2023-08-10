Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (IFRS) Company name: MODEC, INC. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6269 URL: https://www.modec.com Representative: Takeshi Kanamori, Representative Director, President Inquiries: Yasuhiro Takano, Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer Telephone: +81-3-5290-1200 August 14, 2023 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: －

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)