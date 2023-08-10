Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 10, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(IFRS)
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes "2Q 2023 Results Presentation"
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (to institutional investors and analysts)
(US dollar amounts are rounded down to thousands.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Six months ended
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
June 30, 2023
1,588,647
15.5
49,366
26.6
54,881
121.0
37,343
145.5
June 30, 2022
1,375,521
(34.8)
38,980
43.1
24,834
(57.2)
15,213
(72.9)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Six months ended
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
June 30, 2023
23,793
57.1
32,490
(81.0)
June 30, 2022
15,142
(72.5)
170,606
50.9
Basic earnings
per share
US$
0.42
0.27
Diluted earnings
per share
US$
0.42
0.27
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
owners of parent
of parent to total
assets
As of
US$ thousand
US$ thousand
US$ thousand
%
June 30, 2023
3,216,686
981,656
938,548
29.2
December 31, 2022
3,136,213
841,121
811,640
25.9
Note: The original condensed consolidated financial statements of MODEC, INC. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented in the Company's functional currency which is US dollars. Therefore, the consolidated operating results and the consolidated financial position above are also presented in US dollars.
For convenience purposes the consolidated operating results and the consolidated financial position in Japanese yen, which are converted in expediential manner, are presented on page 4 of this summary information.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
December 31, 2022
Year ending
－
0.00
December 31, 2023
Year ending
December 31, 2023
－
－
－
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Earnings forecast for 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
to owners of
per share
parent
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
US$ thousand
%
US$
Full Year
3,000,000
9.5
60,000
(20.4)
70,000
27.7
45,000
20.4
0.80
Note: Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: None
The consolidated earnings forecast of the Company is prepared in US dollars which is the Company's functional currency. For convenience purposes the consolidated earnings forecast in Japanese yen, which is converted in expediential manner, is presented on page 4 of this summary information.
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
68,345,300 shares
56,408,000 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
38,217 shares
38,217 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30, 2022
56,435,735 shares
56,365,663 shares
- Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special matters
・The Company voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ended December 31, 2021 for the consolidated financial statements.
・Accompanying condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and selected notes are presented in functional currency of the Company, US dollars.
・The US dollar amounts in the first page of this summary information is not tagged to XBRL data.
・Earnings forecast and other forward-looking statement included in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable. They are not meant to be a guarantee of future performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially subject to various factors.
[Reference] Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2023 presented in Japanese yen
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June 30, 2023
230,338
22.6
7,157
34.4
7,957
134.5
5,414
160.5
June 30, 2022
187,951
(19.5)
5,326
76.8
3,393
(47.1)
2,078
(66.5)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
income
per share
per share
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
yen
June 30, 2023
3,449
66.7
4,710
(79.8)
61.13
61.09
June 30, 2022
2,069
(66.1)
23,311
86.4
36.71
36.69
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
owners of parent
of parent to total
assets
As of
million yen
million yen
million yen
%
June 30, 2023
466,387
142,330
136,080
29.2
December 31, 2022
416,206
111,625
107,712
25.9
Note: The amounts presented above are converted in expediential manner to Japanese yen as follows:
June 30, 2023 at US$1.00 =144.99 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022 at US$1.00 =136.64 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of June 30, 2022
December 31, 2022 at US$1.00 =132.71 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of December 30, 2022
The percentages indicating year-on-year changes for the consolidated operating results are calculated on Japanese yen basis presented above.
2. Earnings forecast for 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
to owners of
per share
parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full Year
398,130
9.5
7,962
(20.4)
9,289
27.7
5,971
20.4
105.94
Note: The amounts presented above are converted in expediential manner to Japanese yen at US$1.00 = 132.71 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of December 30, 2022.
