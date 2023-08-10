Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(IFRS)

Company name:

MODEC, INC.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6269

URL:

https://www.modec.com

Representative:

Takeshi Kanamori, Representative Director, President

Inquiries:

Yasuhiro Takano, Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer

Telephone:

+81-3-5290-1200

August 14, 2023

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes "2Q 2023 Results Presentation"

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (to institutional investors and analysts)

(US dollar amounts are rounded down to thousands.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

June 30, 2023

1,588,647

15.5

49,366

26.6

54,881

121.0

37,343

145.5

June 30, 2022

1,375,521

(34.8)

38,980

43.1

24,834

(57.2)

15,213

(72.9)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Six months ended

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

June 30, 2023

23,793

57.1

32,490

(81.0)

June 30, 2022

15,142

(72.5)

170,606

50.9

Basic earnings

per share

US$

0.42

0.27

Diluted earnings

per share

US$

0.42

0.27

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent to total

assets

As of

US$ thousand

US$ thousand

US$ thousand

%

June 30, 2023

3,216,686

981,656

938,548

29.2

December 31, 2022

3,136,213

841,121

811,640

25.9

Note: The original condensed consolidated financial statements of MODEC, INC. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented in the Company's functional currency which is US dollars. Therefore, the consolidated operating results and the consolidated financial position above are also presented in US dollars.

For convenience purposes the consolidated operating results and the consolidated financial position in Japanese yen, which are converted in expediential manner, are presented on page 4 of this summary information.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

0.00

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2022

Year ending

0.00

December 31, 2023

Year ending

December 31, 2023

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Earnings forecast for 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

to owners of

per share

parent

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

US$ thousand

%

US$

Full Year

3,000,000

9.5

60,000

(20.4)

70,000

27.7

45,000

20.4

0.80

Note: Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: None

The consolidated earnings forecast of the Company is prepared in US dollars which is the Company's functional currency. For convenience purposes the consolidated earnings forecast in Japanese yen, which is converted in expediential manner, is presented on page 4 of this summary information.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    2. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  2. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

68,345,300 shares

56,408,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

38,217 shares

38,217 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022

56,435,735 shares

56,365,663 shares

  • Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special matters

The Company voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year ended December 31, 2021 for the consolidated financial statements.

Accompanying condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and selected notes are presented in functional currency of the Company, US dollars.

The US dollar amounts in the first page of this summary information is not tagged to XBRL data.

Earnings forecast and other forward-looking statement included in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable. They are not meant to be a guarantee of future performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially subject to various factors.

[Reference] Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2023 presented in Japanese yen

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

June 30, 2023

230,338

22.6

7,157

34.4

7,957

134.5

5,414

160.5

June 30, 2022

187,951

(19.5)

5,326

76.8

3,393

(47.1)

2,078

(66.5)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

yen

June 30, 2023

3,449

66.7

4,710

(79.8)

61.13

61.09

June 30, 2022

2,069

(66.1)

23,311

86.4

36.71

36.69

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent to total

assets

As of

million yen

million yen

million yen

%

June 30, 2023

466,387

142,330

136,080

29.2

December 31, 2022

416,206

111,625

107,712

25.9

Note: The amounts presented above are converted in expediential manner to Japanese yen as follows:

June 30, 2023 at US$1.00 =144.99 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 at US$1.00 =136.64 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022 at US$1.00 =132.71 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of December 30, 2022

The percentages indicating year-on-year changes for the consolidated operating results are calculated on Japanese yen basis presented above.

2. Earnings forecast for 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

to owners of

per share

parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Full Year

398,130

9.5

7,962

(20.4)

9,289

27.7

5,971

20.4

105.94

Note: The amounts presented above are converted in expediential manner to Japanese yen at US$1.00 = 132.71 Japanese yen at the TTM rate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as of December 30, 2022.

○ Contents

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

2

(1)

Results of operations

2

(2)

Financial position

2

2. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and selected notes

3

(1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

3

(2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed

quarterly consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

5

(3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of change in equity

9

(4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

11

(5)

Selected notes to the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements

12

(Note to ability to continue as a going concern)

12

(Note to significant changes in equity)

12

1

