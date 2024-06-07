MODEC, INC. is a Japan-based company engaged in design, construction, installation and sales of floating offshore oil and gas production facilities, including floating production, storage and offloading system (FPSO), floating storage and offloading system (FSO) and tension leg platform (TLP), to oil developers. It is also engaged in leasing of its products, provision of operation services, as well as provision of chartered leasing and operation services. It also provides after-sale services, encompassing provision of parts for the Company's facilities and engineering support services.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment