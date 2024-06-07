Tokyo, Jun. 7, 2024
MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") has presented the Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 12, 2024, describing the status of MODEC's corporate governance. An English version of the same report is now available, which enhances transparency and promotes better understanding of the MODEC's corporate governance structure to global stakeholders.
Corporate Governance Report［PDF：726.0KB］
- Sustainability > Governance
