  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  MODEC, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC, INC.

(6269)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
1427.00 JPY   +1.49%
02:43aModec : FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 for Brazilian “pre-salt” region achieves First Oil and starts 21-year time charter
PU
05/18MODEC, Inc. to Appoint Hirohiko Miyata as Executive Vice President, Effective June 1, 2023
CI
05/11Equinor Awards Contracts to TechnipFMC, MODEC for Brazil Project
MT
MODEC : FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 for Brazilian “pre-salt” region achieves First Oil and starts 21-year time charter

06/05/2023 | 02:43am EDT
Tokyo, Jun. 5, 2023

PDF [518.3 KB]

MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") announced that the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32, deployed for production operations at the Búzios field in the giant "pre-salt" region of the Santos Basin off the coast of Brazil, achieved First Oil production on May 31, 2023. The FPSO is leased on a 21-year time charter contract to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras"), the Brazilian giant oil company.

"This is MODEC's 13th project with Petrobras. We are happy and proud to support our long-time partner in their production activities in Brazil's continuously growing oil and gas industry," says Soichi Ide, President & CEO of MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

The FPSO is the 15th FPSO/FSO vessel that MODEC has delivered to the Brazilian oil and gas sector and the 8th for the "pre-salt" region. MODEC was responsible for its engineering, procurement, construction, and mobilization, including topsides processing equipment as well as hull and marine systems. SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC group company, designed and provided the spread mooring system of the FPSO.

Moored some 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of approximately 1,900 meters, the FPSO is capable of processing 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 6,000,000 m3 of gas per day.

"The FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 was a highly complex project executed almost entirely during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's teams in the different countries had to adapt their ways of working to overcome unprecedented challenges to deliver this project safely," Ide adds.

FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32
MODEC Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 327 B 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net income 2023 2 808 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net cash 2023 97 024 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 79 246 M 567 M 567 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 225
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart MODEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
MODEC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 406,00 JPY
Average target price 1 550,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Kanamori President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Takano Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toshiro Miyazaki Chairman
Katsuyuki Imaizumi Group COO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Osamu Toriumi Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEC, INC.3.23%567
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.51%66 663
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.17%29 946
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.59%28 545
TECHNIPFMC PLC21.90%6 562
NOV INC.-24.32%6 225
