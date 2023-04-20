MODEC : Management Change – Executive Officer

April 20, 2023
MODEC, Inc.
Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO
Code: TSE 6269
Contact: Corporate Planning & Strategies Dept.
TEL: +81-3-5290-1240
Management Change - Executive Officer
At its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 20, 2023, MODEC, Inc. decided on a plan for change in its Executive Officer effective as of June 1, 2023.
Newly Appointed Executive Officer
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
Hirohiko Miyata
|
Executive Vice President
|
⁻
|
|
|
