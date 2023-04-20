MODEC : Management Change – Executive Officer

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 330 B 2 448 M 2 448 M Net income 2023 2 840 M 21,1 M 21,1 M Net cash 2023 97 024 M 720 M 720 M P/E ratio 2023 28,1x Yield 2023 0,54% Capitalization 78 974 M 586 M 586 M EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x EV / Sales 2024 -0,09x Nbr of Employees 5 225 Free-Float 36,0% Chart MODEC, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MODEC, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1 401,00 JPY Average target price 1 550,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 10,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takeshi Kanamori President & Representative Director Yasuhiro Takano CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Toshiro Miyazaki Chairman Katsuya Natori Independent Outside Director Shigenobu Aikyo Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MODEC, INC. 2.86% 586 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -1.55% 74 478 HALLIBURTON COMPANY -13.90% 30 590 BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 3.49% 29 850 NOV INC. -10.63% 7 280 TECHNIPFMC PLC 10.99% 5 878