  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MODEC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC, INC.

(6269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-20 am EDT
1400.00 JPY   -0.07%
02:44aModec : Management Change – Executive Officer
PU
04/03Modec : Summary of Board of Directors' Effectiveness Evaluation
PU
03/28Modec : 2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

MODEC : Management Change – Executive Officer

04/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
April 20, 2023

MODEC, Inc.

Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO

Code: TSE 6269

Contact: Corporate Planning & Strategies Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5290-1240

Management Change - Executive Officer

At its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 20, 2023, MODEC, Inc. decided on a plan for change in its Executive Officer effective as of June 1, 2023.

Newly Appointed Executive Officer

Name

New Title

Current Title

Hirohiko Miyata

Executive Vice President

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 330 B 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2023 2 840 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net cash 2023 97 024 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 78 974 M 586 M 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 225
Free-Float 36,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 401,00 JPY
Average target price 1 550,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Kanamori President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Takano CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Toshiro Miyazaki Chairman
Katsuya Natori Independent Outside Director
Shigenobu Aikyo Independent Outside Director
