MODEC : Notice concerning change in parent company
11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
November 25, 2021
MODEC, INC.
Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO
TSE 6269
Yasuhiro Takano
Executive Managing Officer
+81-3-5290-1200
Notice concerning change in parent company
MODEC, INC. (hereinafter, referred to as "MODEC") hereby announces the change in parent company from November 25, 2021 as below.
Background to change
MODEC is aiming to be listed on the Prime Market as mentioned in the "Plan to comply with the criteria to maintain listing under new Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) market categories" (hereinafter, referred to as "Plan") disclosed on November 18, 2021.
However MODEC didn't fulfill the requirement to be listed on the Prime Market as of the reference date (June 30, 2021).
In response to the submission of Plan, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd (hereinafter, referred to as "MES") carefully considered our Plan and judged that increasing MODEC's floating stock ratio to be listed on the Prime Market contributes to the improvement of our enterprise value and shareholder value, and notified MODEC that MES sold a part of MODEC's share.
As a result of the sale of shares, MES is no longer a parent company but other affiliated company.
Outline of MES
（１）
Name
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd
（２）
Address
6-4 Tsukiji 5-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8439, Japan
（３）
Name and title of
Ryoichi Oka, President and CEO
representative
（４）
Description of business
Holding of shares,etc
（５）
Capital amount
44,384 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
（６）
Date of incorporation
July 31, 1937
（７）
Net assets
95,901million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
（８）
Total assets
766,449 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)
7.96%
Major shareholders
IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD.
3.58%
（９）
and shareholding ratio
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)
3.36%
(as of March 31, 2021)
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
3.15%
The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.
3.09%
Capital
MES is our parent company which holds 28,261,000
Relationship between
relationship
shares of our common stock.
（10）
One director from MES concurrently serve as a director
MODEC and MES
Personnel
of MODEC.
relationship
Eight employees are dispatched from MES.
Business
There is no material business transaction.
relationship
3. The number of voting right held by MES and percentage of voting right held by all shareholders before and after the transfer
Relationship
Number of voting rights(ratio of voting rights held)
Direct
Indirect
Total
Before transfer
Parent company
282,610
－
282,610
（50.1％）
（50.1％）
After transfer
Other affiliated company
276,970
－
276,970
（49.1％）
（49.1％）
Changes in unlisted parent company, etc. subject to disclosure
There will be no unlisted parent company, etc which is subject to disclosure requirement.
Future Outlook
The abovementioned change have no impact to MODEC's business performance.