    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC, INC.

(6269)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/24
1515 JPY   -1.30%
02:40aMODEC : Notice concerning change in parent company
PU
11/21MODEC : Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
11/19Modec to Improve Stock Liquidity to Qualify for Prime Market Listing
MT
MODEC : Notice concerning change in parent company

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

November 25, 2021

MODEC, INC.

Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO

Code

TSE 6269

Contact

Yasuhiro Takano

Executive Managing Officer

TEL

+81-3-5290-1200

Notice concerning change in parent company

MODEC, INC. (hereinafter, referred to as "MODEC") hereby announces the change in parent company from November 25, 2021 as below.

  1. Background to change
    MODEC is aiming to be listed on the Prime Market as mentioned in the "Plan to comply with the criteria to maintain listing under new Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) market categories" (hereinafter, referred to as "Plan") disclosed on November 18, 2021.
    However MODEC didn't fulfill the requirement to be listed on the Prime Market as of the reference date (June 30, 2021).
    In response to the submission of Plan, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd (hereinafter, referred to as "MES") carefully considered our Plan and judged that increasing MODEC's floating stock ratio to be listed on the Prime Market contributes to the improvement of our enterprise value and shareholder value, and notified MODEC that MES sold a part of MODEC's share.
    As a result of the sale of shares, MES is no longer a parent company but other affiliated company.
  2. Outline of MES

（１）

Name

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd

（２）

Address

6-4 Tsukiji 5-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8439, Japan

（３）

Name and title of

Ryoichi Oka, President and CEO

representative

（４）

Description of business

Holding of shares,etc

（５）

Capital amount

44,384 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

（６）

Date of incorporation

July 31, 1937

（７）

Net assets

95,901million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

（８）

Total assets

766,449 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)

7.96%

Major shareholders

IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD.

3.58%

（９）

and shareholding ratio

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust Account)

3.36%

(as of March 31, 2021)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

3.15%

The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.

3.09%

Capital

MES is our parent company which holds 28,261,000

Relationship between

relationship

shares of our common stock.

10

One director from MES concurrently serve as a director

MODEC and MES

Personnel

of MODEC.

relationship

Eight employees are dispatched from MES.

Business

There is no material business transaction.

relationship

3. The number of voting right held by MES and percentage of voting right held by all shareholders before and after the transfer

Relationship

Number of voting rights(ratio of voting rights held)

Direct

Indirect

Total

Before transfer

Parent company

282,610

282,610

50.1％）

50.1％）

After transfer

Other affiliated company

276,970

276,970

49.1％）

49.1％）

  1. Changes in unlisted parent company, etc. subject to disclosure
    There will be no unlisted parent company, etc which is subject to disclosure requirement.
  2. Future Outlook
    The abovementioned change have no impact to MODEC's business performance.

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
