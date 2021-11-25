MODEC : Notice concerning change in parent company

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

November 25, 2021

MODEC, INC.

Takeshi Kanamori, President & CEO

Code TSE 6269 Contact Yasuhiro Takano Executive Managing Officer TEL +81-3-5290-1200

Notice concerning change in parent company

MODEC, INC. (hereinafter, referred to as "MODEC") hereby announces the change in parent company from November 25, 2021 as below.

Background to change

MODEC is aiming to be listed on the Prime Market as mentioned in the "Plan to comply with the criteria to maintain listing under new Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) market categories" (hereinafter, referred to as "Plan") disclosed on November 18, 2021.

However MODEC didn't fulfill the requirement to be listed on the Prime Market as of the reference date (June 30, 2021).

In response to the submission of Plan, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd (hereinafter, referred to as "MES") carefully considered our Plan and judged that increasing MODEC's floating stock ratio to be listed on the Prime Market contributes to the improvement of our enterprise value and shareholder value, and notified MODEC that MES sold a part of MODEC's share.

As a result of the sale of shares, MES is no longer a parent company but other affiliated company. Outline of MES