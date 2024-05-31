May 31, 2024
Notice regarding resignation of a Director
MODEC, Inc. (the "Company") announces the resignation of a Director of the Company as follows.
1. Name of resigning Director External Director Koichi Watanabe
- Date of resignation May 31, 2024
- Reasons for resignation
Based on voluntary resignation due to personal reasons.
4. Other
The remaining number of Directors will continue to satisfy applicable laws and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company following the resignation.
