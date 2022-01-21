Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MODEC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC, INC.

(6269)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MODEC : Project to Develop Cost-Reducing Technology for TLP Floating Offshore Wind Turbines Accepted by the Green Innovation Fund

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan. 21, 2022

PDF [261.9 KB]

MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC"), together with JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA"), Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. ("Toyo Construction"), and Furukawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. ("Furukawa Electric"), has received, on 21 January, notice of acceptance of their joint grant application, under the Green Innovation Fund program of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization ("NEDO"), to conduct a project to develop cost-reducing technology for tension leg platform ("TLP") floating offshore wind turbines (the "Project").

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the Japanese government has set a goal of increasing offshore wind power generation capacity, including floating offshore wind, to 30-45 GW by 2040. Because Japan has limited shallow-water sites where the bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines now being developed around the world can be installed, there is a strong domestic demand for practical floating offshore wind turbines that can be installed in deep-water further from shore.

TLP systems are expected to reduce the cost of power generation because the high stability of tension mooring to a seafloor foundation enables installation of large 15 MW-class wind turbines, which have the potential to become mainstream in the future, on compact floating platforms. In addition, TLP mooring lines are expected to be more socially acceptable than other mooring systems because they can reduce the space occupied under the sea by 1/1,000 approximately (in case of 100m water depth, as example) and have less impact on existing businesses such as the fishing industry and ship operations.

The Project aims to establish component technologies for TLP floating and mooring systems and subsea power transmission systems with the aim of commercializing floating wind farms in the early 2030s.

The four companies will jointly conduct component technology development for about two years. JERA will conduct surveys and measurement of the planned verification site, design power generation facilities, and establish environmental parameters. In addition to conducting simulations and demonstrations of component technologies previously studied by each company-floating and mooring systems by MODEC, mooring foundations by Toyo Construction, and power transmission systems by Furukawa Electric-a basic plan for a 15 MW-class power generation demonstration facility will be drawn up based on design and environmental parameters provided by JERA. The four companies will also begin considering supply chains for mass production and cost reduction with the aim of realizing commercial projects following the power generation demonstration.

MODEC has been providing competitive floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry and recognized as a leading specialist for floating oil and gas production systems such as Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels and TLP. As for the TLP, MODEC has the world's best track record, and its experience and technology enable the compact TLP with the large-capacity wind turbine to be realized, and high social acceptability and economic efficiency as well. Toward the early realization for floating offshore wind turbines by using next-generation TLP, MODEC works together with Toyo Construction, Furukawa Electric and JERA.

Conceptual drawing of TLP (Tension Leg Platform) [Source: MODEC]

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODEC, INC.
05:22aMODEC : Project to Develop Cost-Reducing Technology for TLP Floating Offshore Wind Turbine..
PU
01:42aMODEC : Revision of Financial Forecast and Projected Dividend for the Year Ended December ..
PU
2021MODEC, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021MODEC : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
PU
2021MODEC : Notice concerning change in parent company
PU
2021MODEC : Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
2021Modec to Improve Stock Liquidity to Qualify for Prime Market Listing
MT
2021MODEC : Plan to comply with the criteria to maintain listing under the new Tokyo Stock Exc..
PU
20212021 Third Quarter Financial Results [PDF：636.2KB]
PU
2021Modec, Inc. Updates Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 403 B 3 535 M 3 535 M
Net income 2021 7 313 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net Debt 2021 37 728 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 82 403 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 781
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart MODEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
MODEC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 462,00 JPY
Average target price 3 050,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Kozai President & Representative Director
Toshiro Miyazaki Chairman
Katsuya Natori Independent Outside Director
Shigenobu Aikyo Independent Outside Director
Hiroko Noda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEC, INC.6.17%723
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED23.71%51 968
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.04%25 189
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.06%24 288
NOV INC.18.60%6 278
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.39%4 585