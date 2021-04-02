Log in
MODEC : Change of President

04/02/2021 | 02:42am EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no

responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

April 2, 2021

MODEC, Inc.

Yuji Kozai, President & CEO

Code: TSE 6269

Contact: Corporate Planning & Strategies Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5290-1240

Change of President

At its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 2, 2021, MODEC, Inc. decided on the following changes of the president.

(1) Details of changes effective as of April 5, 2021

Name

New Title

Current Title

Representative Director,

Yuji Kozai

Executive Advisor

President & CEO (Chief Executive

Officer)

Representative Director,

Representative Director,

Takeshi Kanamori

President & CEO (Chief Executive

Executive Vice President

Officer)

  1. Reason for changes
    Yuji Kozai, Representative Director, President & CEO, offered to resign from the office of Representative Director, President & CEO, as well as the office of Director, for reasons of ill-health. The changes are also to further drive growth and increase corporate value under new leadership amidst changes in the business environment.
  2. Profile of the new president

Name:

Takeshi Kanamori

Date of Birth:

September 7, 1956

Education:

Graduated from Department of Law, Waseda University in March 1980

Career History:

Apr. 1980

Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Oct. 2005

GM, First Projects Development Div. (Tokyo) of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2007

GM, Second Projects Development Div. of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Oct. 2009

Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui &

Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2010

Chairman & President of Mitsui & Co. (SHANGHAI) Ltd.

Apr. 2011

President of Mitsui & Co. (SHANGHAI) Ltd.

Managing Officer Deputy Chief Representative in China of Mitsui &

Co., Ltd. Headquarter



Apr. 2012 Managing Officer

Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui

& Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2013 External Director of MODEC, Inc.

Apr. 2013 Executive Managing Officer

Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui

& Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2016 Senior Executive Managing Officer

Executive Chief Representative in China of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President of MODEC, Inc.

Jul. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President and CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of MODEC, Inc.

Mar. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of MODEC, Inc.

Apr. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President of MODEC, Inc. (Current Position)

Number of Company's shares held: 7,000 shares (as of March 31, 2021)



Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
