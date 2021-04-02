MODEC : Change of President

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no

April 2, 2021

MODEC, Inc.

Yuji Kozai, President & CEO

Code: TSE 6269

Contact: Corporate Planning & Strategies Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5290-1240

Change of President

At its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 2, 2021, MODEC, Inc. decided on the following changes of the president.

(1) Details of changes effective as of April 5, 2021

Name New Title Current Title Representative Director, Yuji Kozai Executive Advisor President & CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Representative Director, Representative Director, Takeshi Kanamori President & CEO (Chief Executive Executive Vice President Officer)

Reason for changes

Yuji Kozai, Representative Director, President & CEO, offered to resign from the office of Representative Director, President & CEO, as well as the office of Director, for reasons of ill-health. The changes are also to further drive growth and increase corporate value under new leadership amidst changes in the business environment. Profile of the new president