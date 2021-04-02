MODEC : Change of President

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no
responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.
April 2, 2021
MODEC, Inc.
Yuji Kozai, President & CEO
Code: TSE 6269
Contact: Corporate Planning & Strategies Dept.
TEL: +81-3-5290-1240
Change of President
At its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 2, 2021, MODEC, Inc. decided on the following changes of the president.
(1) Details of changes effective as of April 5, 2021
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
Representative Director,
|
Yuji Kozai
|
Executive Advisor
|
President & CEO (Chief Executive
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director,
|
Representative Director,
|
Takeshi Kanamori
|
President & CEO (Chief Executive
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reason for changes
Yuji Kozai, Representative Director, President & CEO, offered to resign from the office of Representative Director, President & CEO, as well as the office of Director, for reasons of ill-health. The changes are also to further drive growth and increase corporate value under new leadership amidst changes in the business environment.
-
Profile of the new president
|
Name:
|
Takeshi Kanamori
|
Date of Birth:
|
September 7, 1956
|
Education:
|
Graduated from Department of Law, Waseda University in March 1980
|
Career History:
|
Apr. 1980
|
Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
|
|
Oct. 2005
|
GM, First Projects Development Div. (Tokyo) of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
|
|
Aug. 2007
|
GM, Second Projects Development Div. of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
|
|
Oct. 2009
|
Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui &
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
Mar. 2010
|
Chairman & President of Mitsui & Co. (SHANGHAI) Ltd.
|
|
Apr. 2011
|
President of Mitsui & Co. (SHANGHAI) Ltd.
|
|
|
Managing Officer Deputy Chief Representative in China of Mitsui &
|
|
|
Co., Ltd. Headquarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 | 2
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no
responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.
Apr. 2012 Managing Officer
Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui
& Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2013 External Director of MODEC, Inc.
Apr. 2013 Executive Managing Officer
Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui
& Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2016 Senior Executive Managing Officer
Executive Chief Representative in China of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President of MODEC, Inc.
Jul. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President and CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of MODEC, Inc.
Mar. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of MODEC, Inc.
Apr. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President of MODEC, Inc. (Current Position)
Number of Company's shares held: 7,000 shares (as of March 31, 2021)
2 | 2
Disclaimer
MODEC Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:41:01 UTC.