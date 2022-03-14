Log in
Model N : 3 Reasons You Don't Want to Miss Rainmaker22 for High Tech

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Model N's premiere customer conference is just around the corner and we hope you will join. This annual celebration of customer journeys and use cases, industry thought leadership, all focused on bringing new insights and ideas to high tech and semiconductor companies as they optimize revenue and accelerate channel performance is the focus.

What are the Top 3 Reasons You Should Attend Rainmaker 22?

1: Real-World Customer Experiences

How do you improve your channel partners journey and their performance in a high growth market? Listen to Ruchita Deshpande from Sono s and hear how Sonos has evolved their channel partner strategies and performance with quality data insights, and the impact it has on their business.

What does it take to maintain and accelerate your success with increasing pricing pressures? Hear Chander Pal of ST Microelectronics discuss their current pricing challenges, and how they have built extreme pricing rules into their processes and automation to better manage influx and variety.

2: New Thought Leadership

Have you wondered what's going on and what's the future of the Semiconductor market? Malcolm Penn, Founder, and CEO of Future Horizons will provide recent research into the semiconductor industry and discuss the state of the market, and what's in store for 2022 and beyond. With research as current as March 2022, Malcolm will use this to predict changes, trends, and shifts.

If you lead or engage with channel partners, join Larry Walsh, CEO and Chief Analyst of Channelnomics as he discusses the 5 things to consider when defining effective channel program strategies for better vendor-partner engagement.

3: New Industry-focused Research

In partnership with Dimensional Research, Model N will be introducing its 4th Annual State of Revenue Report for 2022. Find out what 300 executives in high tech and semiconductor companies have shared about their top challenges and what will impact their business the most in 2022. To view the 2021 State of Revenue Report, go here.

Additionally, join sessions from AMD, Micro Commercial Components (MCC), Channelnomics, and Model N and hear firsthand experiences and insights into how you can optimize revenue and accelerate channel partner success.

Don't miss this great event! To register for Rainmaker22 for High Tech here and we look forward to seeing you in a few weeks!

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
