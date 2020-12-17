Model N : Acquires Deloitte's Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business

Log in
12/17/2020
As CEO of one of the leading revenue management companies serving the life sciences industry, I am always looking ahead to see how we can continue to drive innovation and growth for our customers and the industries we serve. That's why I am thrilled to share that Model N has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Deloitte's life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business.

More Options for Life Sciences Customers
The acquisition broadens Model N's portfolio to better serve a larger segment of the market, from pre-commercial companies to the largest life sciences organizations in the world. It also brings new life sciences customers, talent and intellectual property to Model N's customer base and market-leading cloud revenue management offering.

The additional domain expertise that the Deloitte team brings to Model N will enable us to offer our customers and prospects a broader portfolio of solutions and services, further enhancing our value proposition. The acquisition also strengthens our roadmap and accelerates the delivery of our next generation product offerings.

Creating Impact in the Market Together
The combined team will create additional, exciting solutions to better serve our customers. And, as we welcome the new Deloitte employees to Model N, integrate our company cultures, and merge both businesses, our collaboration will create something unique for the marketplace.

Teamwork is a core value at our company, and the entire Model N team couldn't be more excited about this union and the potential of what we will all do together.

We anticipate that this acquisition will close by the end of this year. For additional details, you can learn more in our press release. Once again, we look forward to welcoming our new Deloitte employees, customers and partners to the Model N community.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:48:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 171 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -63,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 246 M 1 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 781
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,86 $
Last Close Price 35,79 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Timothy M. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N, INC.2.05%1 246
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%184 826
SAP SE-14.56%149 089
SERVICENOW INC.93.04%106 302
INTUIT INC.40.98%101 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.219.90%44 229
