Model N : Acquires Deloitte's Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business

As CEO of one of the leading revenue management companies serving the life sciences industry, I am always looking ahead to see how we can continue to drive innovation and growth for our customers and the industries we serve. That's why I am thrilled to share that Model N has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Deloitte's life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business.

More Options for Life Sciences Customers

The acquisition broadens Model N's portfolio to better serve a larger segment of the market, from pre-commercial companies to the largest life sciences organizations in the world. It also brings new life sciences customers, talent and intellectual property to Model N's customer base and market-leading cloud revenue management offering.

The additional domain expertise that the Deloitte team brings to Model N will enable us to offer our customers and prospects a broader portfolio of solutions and services, further enhancing our value proposition. The acquisition also strengthens our roadmap and accelerates the delivery of our next generation product offerings.

Creating Impact in the Market Together

The combined team will create additional, exciting solutions to better serve our customers. And, as we welcome the new Deloitte employees to Model N, integrate our company cultures, and merge both businesses, our collaboration will create something unique for the marketplace.

Teamwork is a core value at our company, and the entire Model N team couldn't be more excited about this union and the potential of what we will all do together.

We anticipate that this acquisition will close by the end of this year. For additional details, you can learn more in our press release. Once again, we look forward to welcoming our new Deloitte employees, customers and partners to the Model N community.