Official MODEL N, INC. press release

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, plans to announce financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Model N will host a webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the MODN investor relations website (investor.modeln.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on MODN's investor relations website.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116916668/en/