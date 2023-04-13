Advanced search
    MODN   US6075251024

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
33.92 USD   -0.50%
Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/30The Next Big Thing?
MS
03/30Model N, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

04/13/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies, plans to announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 23, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13735135.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 M - -
Net income 2023 -14,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 61,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -85,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 280 M 1 280 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
EV / Sales 2024 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,92 $
Average target price 45,75 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Managers and Directors
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-16.37%1 280
ORACLE CORPORATION14.96%253 511
SAP SE20.99%149 439
SERVICENOW, INC.21.42%95 700
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.63%41 180
HUBSPOT, INC.41.41%20 432
