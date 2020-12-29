Log in
MODEL N, INC.

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
Model N : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

12/29/2020 | 04:11pm EST
SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec 29, 2020- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that John Ederer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ederer brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to Model N, having held senior finance positions at growth companies including K2 Software, TIBCO Software, SAP, and Business Objects, among others. Prior to going into corporate finance, John was an equity research analyst in the investment banking industry.

'We are thrilled to have John join Model N as our Chief Financial Officer,' said Jason Blessing, President and Chief Executive Officer at Model N. 'His extensive experience leading finance teams at growth companies and partnering key internal and external stakeholders make John a perfect choice to head our finance organization. He will be a key contributor as we shape the company's future and enter the next stage of growth in 2021 and beyond.'

'The solutions Model N provides for its customers are increasingly essential to maximizing their growth and profitability,' said Ederer. 'I look forward to joining this outstanding executive team and contributing to the continued success of both Model N and its customers.'

Ederer will be responsible for all aspects of financial management at Model N, including accounting and SEC reporting, internal audit and controls, financial planning and analysis, and treasury and investor relations. He will be a member Model N's executive leadership team and will help shape and guide the company's strategic direction and lead a team of financial professionals around the globe.

In addition to his recent experience as Chief Financial Officer at K2 Software, Ederer has led global teams covering financial planning & analysis, mergers & acquisitions, business development, and investor relations. Earlier in his career, he held senior investment banking positions focusing on the enterprise software and life sciences industries. Ederer holds a BA in History and Economics from Brown University.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Beth Pampaloni
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Model N
bpampaloni@modeln.com
(650) 867-9875

Gwyn Lauber
Director, Investor Relations
Model N
investorrelations@modeln.com
(650) 610-4998

