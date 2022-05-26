Model N CEO to Participate at the Jefferies 2022 Software Conference

Model N, Inc. (MODN), a leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced that Jason Blessing, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2022 Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 9:30a.m. PT (12:30p.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005210/en/