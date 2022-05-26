Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Model N, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MODN   US6075251024

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.34 USD   +3.62%
08:32aModel N CEO to Participate at the Jefferies 2022 Software Conference
BU
05/17Model N Spring 2022 Product Release Brings New Channel Efficiencies for High-Tech and Enhanced Automation and Compliance for Life Sciences
BU
05/17Model N, Inc. Announces the Spring 2022 Product Release of the Model N Revenue Cloud
CI
Summary 
Summary

Model N CEO to Participate at the Jefferies 2022 Software Conference

05/26/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Model N, Inc. (MODN), a leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced that Jason Blessing, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2022 Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 9:30a.m. PT (12:30p.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MODEL N, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 64,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 823 M 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,34 $
Average target price 34,43 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-25.61%823
ORACLE CORPORATION-19.93%186 317
SAP SE-27.44%113 278
SERVICENOW INC.-30.32%90 666
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.45%32 384
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-12.73%20 352