Model N : EPP Dynamic Talks – Life Sciences Series

The EPP Dynamic Talks are highly effective 20-minute virtual presentations by global pricing leaders, presenting ideas on how to shape your pricing and revenue roadmap. Ask questions and discuss together with the speakers, and your peers, current challenges and solutions during these free informative sessions.

Join Model N on May 25 at 4pm CET for the Pricing Innovation: How is Value Creation and Digitization Taking MedTech Pricing and Reimbursement Models to the Next Level? Session. Kyle Forcier, Senior Director of Life Sciences Product Marketing, along with other industry leaders, will share insights on:

- Value-based pricing and contracting for innovative Medtech: assessing main barriers and opportunities.

- How are payers embracing digital health tools such as connected devices and telemedicine?

- Exploring reimbursement models for digital health products with country-focused examples.

- Learning how to successfully achieve payer reimbursement with outcomes-based risk-sharing models.

-Capturing the value-based procurement opportunity to get ahead in a competitive marketplace.

When: May 25th, 2022 at 4PM / CET

Where: Virtual Sessions from EPP

Link to event