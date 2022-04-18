Log in
    MODEL N, INC.

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
04/18 01:35:40 pm EDT
26.82 USD   -1.52%
12:44pMODEL N : EPP Dynamic Talks – Life Sciences Series
PU
04/13Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/31MODEL N COMPLETES RAINMAKER22 : Largest Virtual Conference Reporting on the Outlook for Revenue Optimization and Compliance
BU
Model N : EPP Dynamic Talks – Life Sciences Series

04/18/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
The EPP Dynamic Talks are highly effective 20-minute virtual presentations by global pricing leaders, presenting ideas on how to shape your pricing and revenue roadmap. Ask questions and discuss together with the speakers, and your peers, current challenges and solutions during these free informative sessions.

Join Model N on May 25 at 4pm CET for the Pricing Innovation: How is Value Creation and Digitization Taking MedTech Pricing and Reimbursement Models to the Next Level? Session. Kyle Forcier, Senior Director of Life Sciences Product Marketing, along with other industry leaders, will share insights on:

- Value-based pricing and contracting for innovative Medtech: assessing main barriers and opportunities.
- How are payers embracing digital health tools such as connected devices and telemedicine?
- Exploring reimbursement models for digital health products with country-focused examples.
- Learning how to successfully achieve payer reimbursement with outcomes-based risk-sharing models.
-Capturing the value-based procurement opportunity to get ahead in a competitive marketplace.

When: May 25th, 2022 at 4PM / CET

Where: Virtual Sessions from EPP

Link to event

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 16:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 55,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 992 M 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 91,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,23 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-9.32%992
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.90%211 985
SAP SE-22.21%123 222
SERVICENOW INC.-21.84%101 466
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.13%36 616
HUBSPOT, INC.-32.42%21 191