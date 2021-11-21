Model N : Start 2022 With The Right Pricing Strategy

High-tech pricing isn't as simple as it used to be. Companies today are managing infinite variations of pricing, configurations, and contracts. Adding even more complexity is the explosive growth that's occurring within global channels.

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, now is the ideal time to identify areas where your pricing and channel strategies need improvement.

If you're relying on siloed or outdated systems, a patchwork of point solutions, and labor-intensive and complicated spreadsheets to manage incentives, rebates, chargebacks, and channel data, you're practically guaranteeing inaccuracies. This approach is likely also preventing you from making better pricing decisions or improving your channel relationships.

Instead, you should consider leveraging a systematic revenue execution platform that unifies processes and makes data visible across your organization. With the right solution, you can make substantial impacts on your business by:

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of your pricing, incentive, and channel programs

Ensuring customers are not exposed to conflicting pricing

Increasing revenue opportunities and win rates

Eliminating overpayments

Maximizing the value of channel data to optimize programs and strengthen the channel partner experience

In the "High-tech buyer's guide for revenue execution," you can assess your organization's strengths and learn about the positive impacts better revenue and channel management can have on your business. You'll also get the information you need to make an informed decision when choosing tools and vendors to help.

Set yourself up for profitable growth and better channel relationships in 2022. Take the assessment and read the buyer's guide. Then explore how Model N solutions for high tech can help you succeed next year and beyond.