  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Model N, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODN   US6075251024

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Model N : Start 2022 With The Right Pricing Strategy

11/21/2021 | 06:54am EST
High-tech pricing isn't as simple as it used to be. Companies today are managing infinite variations of pricing, configurations, and contracts. Adding even more complexity is the explosive growth that's occurring within global channels.

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, now is the ideal time to identify areas where your pricing and channel strategies need improvement.

If you're relying on siloed or outdated systems, a patchwork of point solutions, and labor-intensive and complicated spreadsheets to manage incentives, rebates, chargebacks, and channel data, you're practically guaranteeing inaccuracies. This approach is likely also preventing you from making better pricing decisions or improving your channel relationships.

Instead, you should consider leveraging a systematic revenue execution platform that unifies processes and makes data visible across your organization. With the right solution, you can make substantial impacts on your business by:

  • Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of your pricing, incentive, and channel programs
  • Ensuring customers are not exposed to conflicting pricing
  • Increasing revenue opportunities and win rates
  • Eliminating overpayments
  • Maximizing the value of channel data to optimize programs and strengthen the channel partner experience

In the "High-tech buyer's guide for revenue execution," you can assess your organization's strengths and learn about the positive impacts better revenue and channel management can have on your business. You'll also get the information you need to make an informed decision when choosing tools and vendors to help.

Set yourself up for profitable growth and better channel relationships in 2022. Take the assessment and read the buyer's guide. Then explore how Model N solutions for high tech can help you succeed next year and beyond.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 11:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 083 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,03 $
Average target price 46,71 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-15.84%1 083
ORACLE CORPORATION45.26%256 884
SAP SE17.40%168 103
SERVICENOW, INC.22.81%134 515
DOCUSIGN, INC.18.46%51 804
HUBSPOT, INC.111.48%38 855