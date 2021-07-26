Model N : The Rise of Channel Revenue Management

In the post What I See Coming for the Channel in 2021, Jay McBain, Principal Analyst at Forrester, shares, 'The second-largest trend in channel software behind the triple-digit growth in ecosystem management companies is the maturation and expansion of the revenue management category.' Jay continues, 'As marketplaces become the connective tissue of ecosystems, revenue management technology that automates and streamlines multiple routes and go-to-market strategies will provide a critical toolkit for buyers, sellers, partners, and distributors.'

For many high tech manufacturers, selling through distribution channels and relying heavily on these selling partners to achieve revenue goals is critical. Most companies lack the visibility and controls needed to effectively manage complex transactions of their distributed business. As they struggle to realize the revenue potential that these channels represent, their costs soar, compliance risks build up, and revenue and margins are substantially eroded.

What does it take to meet the rising challenges of channel revenue?

To meet the rising challenges for high tech channel revenue requires a combination of best practices and technology. By creating attractive, targeted channel programs and then leveraging integrated, domain-specific solutions to manage those programs, manufacturers can improve their channel relationships, boost gross margins, and drive shareholder value.

To learn more about how you can better manage and accelerate channel revenue, go here. To learn how Model N can help manage your channel revenue growth, click here.