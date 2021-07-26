Log in
    MODN   US6075251024

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/26 03:26:16 pm
31.895 USD   -0.30%
02:58pMODEL N : The Rise of Channel Revenue Management
PU
07/23MODEL N : Extract Valuable Insights From Your Data
PU
07/14MODEL N : Ready to Drive More Revenue with Channel Data? - Webinar
PU
Model N : The Rise of Channel Revenue Management

07/26/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
In the post What I See Coming for the Channel in 2021, Jay McBain, Principal Analyst at Forrester, shares, 'The second-largest trend in channel software behind the triple-digit growth in ecosystem management companies is the maturation and expansion of the revenue management category.' Jay continues, 'As marketplaces become the connective tissue of ecosystems, revenue management technology that automates and streamlines multiple routes and go-to-market strategies will provide a critical toolkit for buyers, sellers, partners, and distributors.'

For many high tech manufacturers, selling through distribution channels and relying heavily on these selling partners to achieve revenue goals is critical. Most companies lack the visibility and controls needed to effectively manage complex transactions of their distributed business. As they struggle to realize the revenue potential that these channels represent, their costs soar, compliance risks build up, and revenue and margins are substantially eroded.

What does it take to meet the rising challenges of channel revenue?

To meet the rising challenges for high tech channel revenue requires a combination of best practices and technology. By creating attractive, targeted channel programs and then leveraging integrated, domain-specific solutions to manage those programs, manufacturers can improve their channel relationships, boost gross margins, and drive shareholder value.

To learn more about how you can better manage and accelerate channel revenue, go here. To learn how Model N can help manage your channel revenue growth, click here.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 18:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 191 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -34,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 138 M 1 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,79x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 781
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,99 $
Average target price 48,50 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-10.34%1 257
ORACLE CORPORATION35.55%219 060
SAP SE9.87%165 786
INTUIT INC.39.12%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.6.49%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.38.78%54 398