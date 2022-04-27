Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Model N, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODN   US6075251024

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
25.78 USD   +0.35%
04/18MODEL N : EPP Dynamic Talks – Life Sciences Series
PU
04/13Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/31MODEL N COMPLETES RAINMAKER22 : Largest Virtual Conference Reporting on the Outlook for Revenue Optimization and Compliance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model N : Trends and executive perceptions of high-tech revenue management

04/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adam Steele, Model N

Every year, Model N, in partnership with Dimensional Research, surveys c-level executives who are directly responsible for revenue management at semiconductor, electronic component manufacturing, and high-tech companies. The resulting 2022 State of Revenue Reportuncovered that the high-tech industry continues to grapple with data and channel-related challenges, while facing new uncertainties caused by changing business models and the immediate aftereffects of the pandemic.

During the 2022 State of Revenue for High Tech webinar, Model N's Bernard Gutierrez, vice president of global solutions consulting; Charlie Abrams, senior solutions consultant; and Jim Holland, associate director of product marketing discussed some of the key findings from the report and associated industry implications.

The impact of new business models
A third of the high-tech executives surveyed indicated that business model changes - including value-based contracting and subscription-based pricing - are having a big impact on how they manage revenue. As companies move to secure more recurring revenue, they must adjust the way they incentivize partners and embrace new types of partners, particularly non-transacting ones, into their channel ecosystem.

Data concerns abound

High-tech executives struggle with data management and real-time data visibility. As new channel partners onboard, companies must improve their data gathering processes. Without timely data into sales, inventory, and incentives, companies will find it difficult to understand the effectiveness of their channels and overall partner performance, as well as be able to optimize pricing and accurately account for financial liabilities.

Staffing an ongoing concern

The high-tech industry isn't immune to human resource challenges. In fact, finding and retaining qualified staff for revenue management tasks is an issue for 94% of high-tech executives. To combat these challenges, many organizations are turning to automation, especially for quoting. Embracing automation helps protect internal resources' workloads, while making it possible to turn quotes and other partner and customer requests much faster.

Along with the three themes outlined here, the State of Revenue for High Tech webinar dives deeper into the opportunities executives see for process improvement, reasons why financial compliance in the channel is so difficult, and how to effectively manage inventory despite supply chain issues. Watch the State of Revenue for High Tech webinaron demand to get the full story. And don't forget to download your copy of the 2022 State of Revenue Report.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODEL N, INC.
04/18MODEL N : EPP Dynamic Talks – Life Sciences Series
PU
04/13Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/31MODEL N COMPLETES RAINMAKER22 : Largest Virtual Conference Reporting on the Outlook for Re..
BU
03/28MODEL N : Your Model N Experience Just Got Smarter - Introducing Ngage
PU
03/22New Model N Executive Report Places Technology as Central to Solving Revenue Management..
BU
03/182022 STATE OF REVENUE REPORT : Staffing, data, and compliance impact life sciences industr..
PU
03/182022 STATE OF REVENUE REPORT : High Tech needs better access to accurate data
PU
03/14MODEL N : 3 Reasons You Don't Want to Miss Rainmaker22 for High Tech
PU
03/01Model N Management to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference
BU
02/23MODEL N, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODEL N, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 55,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 936 M 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,69 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-14.45%936
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.56%198 804
SAP SE-24.29%118 165
SERVICENOW INC.-29.75%91 410
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.73%34 685
HUBSPOT, INC.-43.27%17 788