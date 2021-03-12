Model N : Highlights from Rainmaker21 LIVE for Life Sciences

By Kristy Junio, Vice President, Product Marketing

And that's a wrap on Rainmaker21 LIVE Life Sciences!

This year's event, although very different from previous years, was amazing in its own way. With more than 30 sessions focused on all aspects of revenue management for Life Sciences, we hope you walked away informed and inspired to help drive growth and market share while minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle for your company.

More than 700+ attendees from across the globe-including customers, prospects, and partners- joined Model N and our diverse panel of thought-leaders to share ideas and information to advance business processes in revenue management.

Keynotes

While all our industry-focused sessions were well attended, the keynotes were among the most memorable.

Jason Blessing, Chief Executive Officer, kicked off our second day sharing the latest research findings from our 2021 State of Revenue Report, providing details on the latest trends impacting the life sciences industry, and hosting a fireside chat with distinguished guests from Sandoz and Integra LifeSciences. By introducing Model N 3.0, a framework that lays out Model N's growth over the next 5 years, Jason further demonstrated Model N's commitment to bringing life-changing products to the world. He ended his keynote by announcing our 2021 Digital Innovation Award Winners. Congratulations to Integra LifeSciences, Octapharma, and Eisai Inc.,

Suresh Kannan, SVP and Chief Product Officer kicked off our final day covering how Model N delivers mission-critical solutions for the Life Sciences industry. He reinforced our focus on serving our customers with a world-class product engine, world-class product leadership, and world-class product innovation. Suresh also shared how our recent acquisition of the Deloitte Pricing and Contracting Solutions business, now known as Model N Business Services, is bolstering our product offerings and enabling the next phase of our technology advancement. He ended the session with an exciting sneak preview of the new products and solutions we're launching this year.

Dozens of On-Demand Breakouts Sessions

Rainmaker21 Live for Life Sciences featured 30+ breakout sessions, with an amazing line-up of customer speakers, industry experts, and delightful virtual networking sessions, including delicious chocolate, wine, and cocktail tastings. Yes, you heard that right. We found a way to do this VIRTUALLY with the help of our sponsors, Marbls and IQVIA!

With three informative tracks, we know there were too many great sessions to pick from so we're pleased to share that registered attendees will be able to access all our sessions on-demand. Relive the excitement of Rainmaker21 Live for Life Sciences at your leisure.

The best is yet to come. Rainmaker21 Live allowed for Model N to share our upcoming plans but this is just the start. Our Model N team is looking forward to continuing the momentum throughout this year to support customers, prospects, and partners to 'rev' up systems and processes to build more predictable and profitable business practices.

We hope you enjoyed Rainmaker 21 Live for Life Sciences and are looking forward to seeing you in person at Rainmaker22, March 21 - 23, 2022 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.