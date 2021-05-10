Log in
MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
Model N : Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Supplemental

05/10/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Investor Supplemental

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

May 10, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N's third quarter and full fiscal year 2021 guidance, future prospects and financial results, including the ability to continue to execute on business strategy. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as

"may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" "maintain profitable growth" or "continue" or the

negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products;

  1. the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; (xii) our ability to retain customers; (xiii) adverse impacts on our business and financial condition due to COVID-19; and (xiv) the possibility that the expected benefits related to our acquisition may not materialize as expected and the ability to successfully integrate Deloitte's life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report of Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we have filed with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers is available in the 8-K filed on 05/10/2021 related to our Q2 fiscal year 2021 earnings release. This presentation may also contain statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

© 2021 Model N, Inc. Proprietary

2

Well-Positioned as a Vertical SaaS Company

Industry Cloud Solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech

Significant Deep

Significant Domain

OpportunityOpportunity Expertise

Favorable Mission

Competitive Critical

Position Products

  • Business Services acquisition adds complementary talent, customers, and purpose-built technology
  • Strategic focus and persistent execution yielding proven results
  • Leveraging a dynamic shift to the cloud to drive long-term subscription revenue growth
  • Our commitment to innovation and customer success leads to lasting customer relationships

© 2021 Model N, Inc. Proprietary

3

Persistent Execution Results in Profitable Growth

= Year over Year Growth %

Total Revenue in $ Millions

$48.2M

$38.4M

$40.0M

$41.3M

$41.5M

$42.7M

19%

21%

15%

13%

11%

9%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Adjusted

FY20

FY21

EBITDA

13%

8%

15%

17%

18%

7%

Margin

  • Go-to-Marketexecution across new logos, customer base expansions, and SaaS transitions drive revenue growth
  • Gross Margin improvements have funded targeted investments and fueled Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion
  • Adjusted EBITDA impacted by the acquisition of Deloitte's
    Business Services

© 2021 Model N, Inc. Proprietary

4

Second Quarter Results Exceeded Guidance Metrics, Driven by Strong Execution and Contribution from SaaS Deals

In $ millions

FY21-Q2

FY21-

Actual

Q2Guidance

(except per share)

Range

Total Revenues

$48.2

$46.0 - $46.5

Subscription Revenues

$35.9

$34.5 - $35.0

Non-GAAP Income from Operations(1)

$3.0

($0.6)

- ($0.1)

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1)

$0.04

($0.06)

- ($0.05)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$3.2

($0.5) - $0.0

(1) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers is available in the 8-K filed on 05/10/2021 related to Q2 fiscal year 2021 earnings release.

© 2021 Model N, Inc. Proprietary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 20:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 186 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 335 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,14x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 781
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,75 $
Last Close Price 38,09 $
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N, INC.6.75%1 330
ORACLE CORPORATION24.29%231 836
SAP SE7.22%168 249
INTUIT INC.5.58%109 821
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.16%95 468
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.15%37 993