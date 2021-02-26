Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Model N, Inc.    MODN

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model N : to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

02/26/2021 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer, and John Ederer, chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conference.

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT or 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MODEL N, INC.
09:03aMODEL N : to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference
BU
06:12aMODEL N : Exciting High Tech Speakers and Sessions Announced for Model N Rainmak..
PU
02/25MODEL N, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22MODEL N : Compelling Life Sciences Speakers and Sessions Announced for Model N R..
PU
02/22MODEL N : Elevating Channel Partner Success in High Tech
PU
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Model n Insider Disposition Easing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Model n..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Model n Interrupted with Share Dis..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Model n Insider Sale Scaling Back 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Model n Eased Back with Disposit..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 186 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 513 M 1 513 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 781
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,75 $
Last Close Price 43,17 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ederer Chief Financial Officer
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N, INC.20.99%1 513
ORACLE CORPORATION0.02%192 245
SAP SE-4.20%149 537
INTUIT INC.8.77%106 244
SERVICENOW INC.-3.93%103 696
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.54%43 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ