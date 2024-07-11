Model N excelled as one of the top companies to meet employee needs.

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, Inc. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Model N as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For. Model N was rated among top companies to work for on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For ratings analyze employee sentiment against factors such as quality of pay and benefits, belonging and esteem, career opportunities and professional development. Additional qualities include work-life balance and stability, which Model N earned a perfect score in.

“Being recognized as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and rewarding workplace culture,” said Laura Selig, Model N’s Chief People Officer. “Continuing to enhance our employee experience will always remain a top priority and I’m proud that Model N’ers know we listen to them about what we do well and where we have room to improve as a top workplace. The relationship of trust that we’ve established with our employees is the foundation for this kind of workplace recognition and we work hard to never take that for granted.”

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists, and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone,” said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. “The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

To learn more about Model N’s culture, visit modeln.com/company/culture.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, www.modeln.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.