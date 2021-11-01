Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1107   KYG618221058

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

(1107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Modern Land says bond default triggers earlier repayment deadlines, pulls dividend

11/01/2021 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men work at the construction site of a highrise building in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese developer Modern Land (China) said on Monday a default on a bond repayment last week has pulled forward repayment dates for a further $321 million worth of notes, and the company withdrew an interim dividend to hold on to cash.

The development highlights the impact of China Evergrande Group, which narrowly averted a costly default, on the rest of the high-yield sector as liquidity dries up and sales slow.

Modern Land said last week it had not repaid principal and interest on its 12.85% senior notes with an outstanding principal of $250 million.

The non-payment triggered conditions under which other financing arrangements, including 9.8% green senior notes due 2023 worth $321 million, may become immediately payable. No bondholders have yet enforced any action, the company said.

However, the company said it has already got notices from an offshore creditor demanding early repayment of $23.6 million, and was in talks for a waiver to avoid the payment and further enforcement.

The developer also withdrew its recommendation for an interim dividend of HK4.81 cents per share declared in August due to "unexpected liquidity issues", and was currently taking stock of other repayment obligations.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 3.88% 2.41 End-of-day quote.-83.83%
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED -1.30% 0.38 End-of-day quote.-55.29%
All news about MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
11:58aChina's Modern Land says bond default triggers earlier repayment deadlines, pulls divid..
RE
10/28Chinese Developers’ Liquidity Weakens on Limited Funding Access, Moody’s Sa..
MT
10/28Evergrande makes coupon payment before Friday deadline -sources
RE
10/27Beijing Asks Companies to Pay Offshore Debts on Time Amid Evergrande Crisis
MT
10/27Exclusive-China developers propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to r..
RE
10/27China developers propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to regulators ..
RE
10/26China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
RE
10/26Hong Kong Stocks Close Moderately Lower; BYD Jumps 3%
MT
10/26Tech and property firms dragged Hong Kong stocks lower
RE
10/26Hong Kong Stocks End Lower as Contagion Worries Resurface
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 772 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,13x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 874 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31 CNY
Average target price 0,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhang President & Executive Director
Lei Zhang Chairman
Yin Chen Executive Director, CTO & General Engineer
Chun Ho Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED-55.29%137
VONOVIA SE-12.22%34 896
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-36.55%32 097
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.37%17 609
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY24.19%16 329
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.39%15 553