Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1107   KYG618221058

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

(1107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Termination of the Consent Solicitation in respect of 12.85% Senior Notes Due 2021

10/20/2021 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當代置業(中國)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1107)

Termination of the Consent Solicitation in respect of

12.85% Senior Notes Due 2021

(ISIN: XS1986632716, Common Code: 198663271)

Reference is made to the announcement of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (當代置業(中國)有限 公司) (the "Company") dated October 11, 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the solicitation of consents to effect certain Proposed Amendments to the Indenture. Capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

TERMINATION OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION

As of the date of this announcement, the Company continues to experience liquidity issues and has determined that consummation of the Consent Solicitation and effecting the Proposed Amendments will not be in the best interest of the Company and other stakeholders of the Company, including holders of the Notes. As such, the Company has determined not to accept consents delivered by Eligible Holders pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, and is terminating the Consent Solicitation with immediate effect. No Consent Fee will be paid as a result of the termination of the Consent Solicitation.

The Company is in discussions with prospective independent financial advisors and plans to engage one as soon as possible to work alongside the Company's legal counsel Sidley Austin to assist with assessing the Company's capital structure, liquidity profile, operating and financial condition with a view to achieving a feasible solution to its current liquidity issues that would be beneficial for the stakeholders of the Company, including holders of the Notes.

By Order of the Board

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited

Zhang Peng

President and Executive Director

October 20, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Zeng Qiang; and independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric, Mr. Gao Zhikai and Mr. Liu Jiaping.

2

Disclaimer

Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
10/19China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
RE
10/15China Relaxes Home Loan Restrictions at Some Banks Amid Property Slowdown
MT
10/14Fitch Cuts Modern Land’s Ratings as Developer Seeks Payment Extension; Shares Tan..
MT
10/14Evergrande Misses $28 Million Payment for Land Parcel Bought in June
MT
10/13S&P Cuts Greenland, E-house Ratings on Liquidity Risks
MT
10/12StanChart CEO Says China Won’t Allow Evergrande Woes to Turn Into Systemic Crisis
MT
10/12FACTBOX : Chinese developers that missed or are set to miss offshore bond payments since S..
RE
10/12(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying c..
RE
10/11Evergrande May Miss Bond Payment, Triggering Selloff of Chinese Developers' Debts
MT
10/11U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflation woes; Yen wilts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 772 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,15x
Yield 2021 21,8%
Capitalization 872 M 137 M 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 CNY
Average target price 0,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhang President & Executive Director
Lei Zhang Chairman
Yin Chen Executive Director, CTO & General Engineer
Chun Ho Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED-54.71%138
VONOVIA SE-9.04%36 387
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.27%36 062
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.22%21 188
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.33%15 177
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-3.93%15 014