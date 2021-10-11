Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1107   KYG618221058

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

(1107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflation woes; Yen wilts

10/11/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
People wearing protective masks are reflected on an electronic board displaying Japan's stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell on Monday, having whip-sawed between gains and losses as soaring oil prices that hit multi-year peaks stoked fears about rising prices and tighter monetary policy, lifting the dollar to a near-three-year high against the yen.

A rally in basic material and energy shares on higher oil prices initially lifted major U.S. stock indices. But the gains faded as investors focused on the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season next week.

Some analysts anticipate businesses reporting slowing growth due to supply-chain snags and rising prices. They warned that this could lead to a drop in U.S. stocks.

"Whether the final chapter of the mid-cycle transition ends with a 10% or 20% correction in the S&P 500 will be determined by how much earnings growth decelerates or has to outright decline," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"We are gaining confidence in a sharper deceleration but the timing is more uncertain."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.72%, the S&P 500 fell 0.69%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was little changed, edging up just 0.05%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.33%.

Heading into Tuesday, the mood in Asia could also be hit by news that Chinese property developer Evergrande may miss its third round of bond payments in as many weeks and rivals Modern Land and Sinic became the latest scrambling to delay deadlines.

Oil prices, which had jumped on Monday on rebounding demand and cutbacks in supply, gave up some of their early gains but still ended the session higher. [O/R]

Brent crude rose 1.5% to $83.65 a barrel, after climbing as high as $84.60, its highest since October 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also added 1.5% to finish at $80.52, after touching its highest since late 2014 at $82.18.

Analysts are divided over whether energy supplies are tight enough to warrant oil testing $100 a barrel, but most seemed to agree prices are likely to stay elevated in the short-term.

That helped basic materials and energy stocks in the S&P 500. They jumped 0.96% and 0.88% respectively, Refinitiv data showed, outperforming the broader market.

Rising prices are also fueling bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later, lifting the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen.

In the United States, investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin tightening policy by announcing a tapering of its massive bond-buying next month. This has hobbled the yen, which is typically sensitive to interest-rate differentials.

The yen weakened 1.02% against the greenback at 113.38 per dollar, and the dollar index rose 0.238%.

A stronger dollar pushed the euro down 0.14% to $1.1551.

Gold, usually seen as a hedge against inflation, fell as a stronger dollar offset any inflation-driven gains. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,753.42 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.15% to $1,753.60 an ounce.

Bitcoin, a barometer of investors' risk appetites, receded a touch but was still up a solid 4.4%.

Oil vs US stock market in 2021

(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Jacqueline Wong, Alex Richardson, Andrew Heavens and Dan Grebler)

By Koh Gui Qing


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED -2.11% 0.465 End-of-day quote.-45.29%
Analyst Recommendations on MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 18 629 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net income 2021 752 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,74x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 1 300 M 167 M 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,47 CNY
Average target price 1,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhang President & Executive Director
Lei Zhang Chairman
Yin Chen Executive Director, CTO & General Engineer
Chun Ho Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED-45.29%171
VONOVIA SE-14.02%34 205
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-23.00%32 053
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 057
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.46%15 529
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.65%15 259