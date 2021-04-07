Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Modern Land (China) Co., Limited    1107   KYG618221058

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

(1107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modern Land China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/07/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1107)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited operating statistics for the three months ended 31 March 2021 as follows:

  • For the three months ended 31 March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB9,248.52 million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB9,187.36 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB61.16 million. Gross floor area ("GFA") sold for properties was approximately 916,260 square metres ("sq.m."), with an average selling price of approximately RMB10,027 per sq.m..
  • In March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB3,605.15 million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB3,589.13 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB16.02 million. GFA sold for properties was approximately 366,224 sq.m., with an average selling price of approximately RMB9,800 per sq.m..

The above-mentionedoperating statistics are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales statistics. As such, the above statistics are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an invitation or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities or financial products of the Company. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisors.

1

In order to enhance its transparency and strengthen its corporate governance, the Company has begun to announce the contracted sales figures on a monthly basis since September 2014.

By order of the Board

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited

Zhang Peng

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Zeng Qiang; and independent non-executiveDirectors: Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Gao Zhikai.

2

Disclaimer

Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
05:24aMODERN LAND CHINA  : Unaudited operating statistics for the three months ended 3..
PU
03/31MODERN LAND CHINA  : Major transaction in relation to acquisition of 49% equity ..
PU
03/18MODERN LAND CHINA  : Profit, Revenue Rise in 2020; Shares Drop 4%
MT
03/17Asia Orient, Asia Standard Sell Modern Land Bonds Worth $10 Million
MT
03/12Asia Orient, Asia Standard Sell Modern Land Bonds Worth $8 Million
MT
03/11MARKET CHATTER : China Lays Out New Rules to Curb Real Estate Spending Spree
MT
03/09MODERN LAND (CHINA)  : Completes Partial Buyback of 12.85% Bonds Due 2021
MT
03/09COMPLETION OF THE OFFER (ISIN : Xs1986632716, common code: 198663271) overseas r..
PU
03/05RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE THE OUT : Xs1986632716, common code: 198663271) ove..
PU
03/02MODERN LAND CHINA  : Total Contracted Sales Hit $496 Million in February
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 954 M 2 438 M 2 438 M
Net income 2020 803 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,40x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 1 935 M 295 M 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 387
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,31 CNY
Last Close Price 0,69 CNY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 88,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peng Zhang President & Executive Director
Lei Zhang Chairman
Yin Chen Executive Director, CTO & General Engineer
Chun Ho Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED-3.53%295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.54%50 860
VONOVIA SE-4.52%38 244
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.89%24 386
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.38%17 678
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.55%16 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ