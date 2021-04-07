Modern Land China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
04/07/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1107)
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS
ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited operating statistics for the three months ended 31 March 2021 as follows:
For the three months ended 31 March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted toapproximately RMB9,248.52 million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB9,187.36 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB61.16 million. Gross floor area ("GFA") sold for properties was approximately 916,260 square metres ("sq.m."), with an average selling price of approximately RMB10,027 per sq.m..
In March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB3,605.15million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB3,589.13 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB16.02 million. GFA sold for properties was approximately 366,224 sq.m., with an average selling price of approximately RMB9,800 per sq.m..
Theabove-mentionedoperating statistics are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales statistics. As such, the above statistics are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an invitation or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities or financial products of the Company. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice.Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisors.
1
In order to enhance its transparency and strengthen its corporate governance, the Company has begun to announce the contracted sales figures on a monthly basis since September 2014.
By order of the Board
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
Zhang Peng
President and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Zeng Qiang; and independentnon-executiveDirectors: Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Gao Zhikai.
Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:23:10 UTC.