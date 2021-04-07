Modern Land China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1107)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited operating statistics for the three months ended 31 March 2021 as follows:

For the three months ended 31 March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB9,248.52 million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB9,187.36 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB61.16 million. Gross floor area (" GFA ") sold for properties was approximately 916,260 square metres (" sq.m. "), with an average selling price of approximately RMB10,027 per sq.m..

In March 2021, contracted sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB3,605.15 million, of which, contracted sales of properties amounted to approximately RMB3,589.13 million, whereas contracted sales of car parking spaces amounted to approximately RMB16.02 million. GFA sold for properties was approximately 366,224 sq.m., with an average selling price of approximately RMB9,800 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned operating statistics are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales statistics.