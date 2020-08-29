Log in
Canadian Premier Investment Banker Campbell Becher Joins Modern Meat Board as Head of Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions

08/29/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2020) - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Campbell Becher as a Director and Head of Finance and M&A to lead the Company's growth and expansion in the "Good For You Sector."

Mr. Becher has led financings and M&A activity in his illustrious career totaling in the multi-billions of dollars. He has been in the finance industry for over 25 years holding top executive roles, including Managing Director at some of Canada's largest investment dealers. Mr. Becher was also the Founder and CEO of Byron Capital markets who founded the term "Electric Metals" just as companies began to transition to hybrid vehicles, being the first investment firm to vocally market the space.

"I have long been an advocate in the vegan sector, as I believe this is a fundamental shift to peoples long term consumption habits. When I first identified energy metals and raised hundreds of millions in that space, I saw the gap between fossil fuels and hybrid vehicles, and today I feel there is going to be a similar shift in sustainable food consumption. The Modern Meat products are not only delicious, but they fit my mandate of actually being a product that is "Good For You". I am excited to help lead the Company not only in the areas of finance and M&A, but I look forward to advancing our initiatives by providing leadership in corporate governance, insuring we maximize shareholder value in a financially and environmentally ethical way," states Campbell Becher.

"Mr. Becher is an accomplished and respected investment banker that brings a wealth of experience to our growing team. Campbell is recognized in Canada as one of its premier investment bankers in size and ability, his extensive knowledge in M&A will open up new opportunities and help drive our strategic goals and objectives. Furthermore, Campbell's long career in the finance industry will help us establish ourselves as a leader in the vegan space," states Tara Haddad, CEO of Modern Meat.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

For further information, please contact:

Tanya Todd

Communications Director

info@themodernmeat.com

604-395-0974

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Modern Meat and Modern Meat's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; future growth of the alternative meat sector and the Modern Meat market share, Modern Meat sales growth, to the details of the increased production capacity and efficiency, sales growth and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62806


© Newsfilecorp 2020
