Canadian Premier Investment Banker Campbell Becher Joins Modern Meat Board as Head of Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2020) - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Campbell Becher as a Director and Head of Finance and M&A to lead the Company's growth and expansion in the "Good For You Sector."

Mr. Becher has led financings and M&A activity in his illustrious career totaling in the multi-billions of dollars. He has been in the finance industry for over 25 years holding top executive roles, including Managing Director at some of Canada's largest investment dealers. Mr. Becher was also the Founder and CEO of Byron Capital markets who founded the term "Electric Metals" just as companies began to transition to hybrid vehicles, being the first investment firm to vocally market the space.

"I have long been an advocate in the vegan sector, as I believe this is a fundamental shift to peoples long term consumption habits. When I first identified energy metals and raised hundreds of millions in that space, I saw the gap between fossil fuels and hybrid vehicles, and today I feel there is going to be a similar shift in sustainable food consumption. The Modern Meat products are not only delicious, but they fit my mandate of actually being a product that is "Good For You". I am excited to help lead the Company not only in the areas of finance and M&A, but I look forward to advancing our initiatives by providing leadership in corporate governance, insuring we maximize shareholder value in a financially and environmentally ethical way," states Campbell Becher.

"Mr. Becher is an accomplished and respected investment banker that brings a wealth of experience to our growing team. Campbell is recognized in Canada as one of its premier investment bankers in size and ability, his extensive knowledge in M&A will open up new opportunities and help drive our strategic goals and objectives. Furthermore, Campbell's long career in the finance industry will help us establish ourselves as a leader in the vegan space," states Tara Haddad, CEO of Modern Meat.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

