Modern Times MTG : Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Report

Q4 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB 1 Organic revenues down 4 percent year on year in the fourth quarter, while market is expected to be down by almost 10 percent. Pro forma group sales up 5 percent for the full year. Marketing investments up from the third quarter but lower than originally planned, which reflected strict focus on healthy levels of return on UA spend. MTG therefore reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 299 million in the quarter, with a margin of 22 percent. Full year margin was also higher than expected at 25 percent. The group continues to have a strong balance sheet and bought back SEK 132 million worth of shares during the quarter. Net sales growth of 9 percent year on year to SEK 1,388 (1,272) million driven by positive currency effects, while organic revenues decreased by 4 percent year on year Increased levels of user acquisition spend of SEK 559 (497) million corresponding to 40 percent of revenue (SEK 499 million in Q3) Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 299 (378) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22 (30) percent Reported EBITDA of SEK 304 (358) million and EBIT of SEK 121 (190) million, including EBITDA adjustments of SEK -16 million of non-recurring bonus structures and SEK 9 million of M&A transaction costs Net financial items amounted to SEK -391(-417) million, mainly related to unrealized exchange rate differences of SEK -263 million, revaluation effects referring to financial liability of SEK -93 million relating to the remaining 23 percent of PlaySimple acquisition and revaluation of earnout liability of SEK -127 million. Realized exchanges difference amounted to SEK 89 million in the quarter Total net income of SEK -348(-365) million and total basic earnings per share of SEK -2.79(-2.65). Net income from continuing operations amounted to SEK -331(-315) million Cash flow from operations in the quarter of SEK 230 (326) million including a realized FX gain amounting to SEK 89 million Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 4,733 (943) million Q4 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB Our 2022 has been exciting and transformative. With the divestment of ESL Gaming, we finish the year as a well- positioned mobile gaming group. The sale enabled us to do several things. We clearly crystallized the value we created in esports and facilitated the creation of the world's largest competitive gaming group. We then pivoted to become a pure-play gaming company and ensured that MTG has a strong balance sheet. This means that we retained significant financial firepower for future M&A and we distributed nearly SEK 4 billion to our shareholders. And last, but definitely not least, we have been able to focus on and build out our operating model and strategy as a pure-play gaming group. 2022 was also a year when our industry found itself in unchartered territory. We started the year expecting continued strong growth in the market. It ended, however, with a significant industry decline. In the fourth quarter, we continued to feel the effects of the ongoing return to a post-pandemic society and challenging comps from the covid-related boost to gaming. We are also still experiencing the effects from the lower marketing efficiency from Apple's IDFA changes. We are now facing a global economic slowdown, driven by a challenging macroeconomic environment, which is having an impact on consumer spending. As a result, visibility on the market has been severely limited and the IAP market is expected to have declined by high single digits both in the fourth quarter and for the year. The prevailing market also dampened the seasonal upswing we normally see between the third and fourth quarters of the year. The fact that MTG delivered 5 percent pro forma sales growth for the full year clearly shows the quality and strength of our gaming studios and our evergreen gaming IPs. It is also within the range of our previously provided outlook for the full year. We also estimate to have gained market share during 2022, as well as in the quarter. Our year-on-year sales decline in the quarter was driven by lower sales for InnoGames and Kongregate. It was partially mitigated by growing revenues in PlaySimple, Hutch and Ninja Kiwi. InnoGames faced a challenging market in the fourth quarter. The mid-core segment, which includes Strategy & Simulation, has been particularly impacted by two factors. 2 The first was the broader slow-down in consumer spending. The second was Apple's IDFA regulation, which is restricting our ability for effective targeted marketing. InnoGames had planned a strong pipeline of new content updates and releases to mitigate the negative market drivers. Unfortunately, some of those anticipated releases did not perform in line with expectations, and revenues therefore declined year on year in the quarter. We do continue to see established players enjoy the games and spend money. However, this hasn't been enough to offset the decline, as difficult marketing conditions have reduced their ability to onboard new players. On a positive note, the studio successfully soft launched the browser version of Rise of Cultures in the quarter. PlaySimple continued to deliver, thanks to the strength of the studio's casual game portfolio and grew its sales sequentially on an underlying basis. The Anagram games performed well in the quarter, and we successfully launched several live-ops. Word Trip and Crossword Jam peaked at #1 on the Word Game charts on Google Play USA at different points in December. The results also benefited from the fact that marketing for casual games continued to be relatively effective in the quarter. PlaySimple also expanded Daily Themed Crossword into the UK and took the first steps towards localizing the game. The studio also continued to evolve and scale their new games, with the proportion of marketing spend invested in new titles doubling from the beginning of the year. Ninja Kiwi continued to showcase what a strong, recognizable IP supported by an active player community can do in a weak market. The studio grew its sales year on year thanks to growing third party platform revenues and well received game update in December. Hutch also performed well, growing sales on the back of key updates for both F1 Clash and Top Drives. Our racing- focused studio is also making good progress on their two upcoming titles and expects to launch them later in 2023. The group invested a total of SEK 559 million in marketing during the quarter, which amounted to 40 percent of overall revenues. This represented an increase from the third quarter but was still less than we initially wanted to invest in the fourth quarter. PlaySimple managed to significantly increase their marketing spend in the fourth quarter. This means that the main driver of our lower-than-expected marketing spending was InnoGames. As a result of the lower marketing investment levels, MTG delivered higher than expected profitability both in the quarter and the year. We reported SEK 299 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, with a margin of 22 percent. This also meant that MTG has outperformed its full year margin outlook slightly. Q4 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB 3 We ended the year with a strong balance sheet thanks to the divestment of ESL Gaming, with nearly SEK 5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. MTG is well positioned to continue being one of the driving forces of M&A in our sector, as and when we see the right opportunities going forward. We have also continued to drive shareholder value through our ongoing share buy-back program, which is expected to run until the 2023 annual general meeting. We strongly believe that mobile gaming will grow in the medium and long-term. MTG has a vibrant and diverse portfolio of IPs and gaming studios, and we are well- positioned to outgrow the market in the years to come. While we remain focused on growth, we also have a strict commitment to financial discipline. Our strategy, and the people who make up MTG, will continue to ensure that we are an attractive home for current and future gaming industry leaders. Market visibility remains low. We have only seen limited updated forecasts for the overall market in 2023 so far and we therefore expect to be able to provide further details on our 2023 expectations later in the year. Thank you for following our journey and for your support during 2022. We look forward to sharing more of our progress with you in the future. Maria Redin Group President & CEO, Modern Times Group MTG AB Q4 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB January 24 - MTG announced the sale of ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group in an all-cash transaction that valued ESL Gaming at an enterprise value of USD 1,050 million. January 25 - Worldwide release of city building game Rise of Cultures took place. February 14 - Kongregate announced blockchain gaming partnership with Immutable X, Ethereum's leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). March 30 - InnoGames' global hit Forge of Empires celebrated its10th anniversary. April 21 - The group had successfully closed the transaction to divest ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group. ESL Gaming was no longer part of MTG and was reported as "Discontinued operations" in MTG's financial results for Q1 2022. The operations had been deconsolidated from Q2. April 29 - The Board of Directors launched a share repurchase program, with an ambition to repurchase shares for a total amount of up to SEK 125 million. This program was completed on 7 June and a total of 1,053,868 class B shares, for a total amount of approximately SEK 117 million were repurchased during its duration. June 8 - MTG AGM approved all proposals, including share redemption plan and exchange of EHM minority shares. The AGM also resolved on an extraordinary cash value transfer to MTG's shareholders through a share redemption plan, which entitled holders to a redemption of SEK 25.00 per share. June 17 - MTG completed the exchange of shares MTG did not previously own in MTG Gaming AB held by EHM Holding. The process resulted in a dilution effect (based on the number of shares in MTG after the share redemption program was completed) of 18,074,753 Class B shares. This corresponded to approximately 14.2 percent of the total number of shares in MTG after the issue in kind. As a result, the owners of EHM became the largest shareholder in MTG after completion. June 21 - The group's management held a streamed half- day update for analysts, investors, and other stakeholders. The presentations during the day were focused on the company's vision, business strategy, portfolio, and financial management. More information and all the materials from the day can be found on our homepage. 4 July 7 - Kongregate expanded through the acquisition of Chilean development studio Gamaga. The acquisition valued Gamaga at between USD 5 and 7 million. August 8 - MTG completed the share repurchase program announced on June 17. The group repurchased a total of 2,155,553 class B shares for a total amount of approximately SEK 200 million under the program. With the closing of this program, MTG fulfilled its commitment to return at least 40 percent of the net proceeds from the divestment of ESL Gaming to the group's shareholders. October 25 - MTG's Board of Directors launched a share repurchase program of up to SEK 400 million, provided MTG's holding of its shares does not at any time exceed 10 percent of outstanding shares. The buy-backs started October 27 and will run until the Annual General Meeting 2023. November 30 - MTG held its Game Makers Day 2022 in London for investors and analysts. The event featured presentations from senior leaders within MTG and its gaming studios and covered a wide range of topics related to the creation, promotion and monetization of games. More information and all materials from the day can be found on our homepage. Further information about the group's significant events can be found on MTG's homepage on www.mtg.com. Q4 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB 5 The Group acquired PlaySimple and Ninja Kiwi in 2021 and the comparable full year performance is therefore best examined on a pro forma basis. Both studios had already been consolidated in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the fourth quarter results can therefore be examined in terms of organic performance. The narrative in the report therefore differentiates between pro forma and organic growth where appropriate. The group's consolidated net sales increased by 9 percent year on year in the quarter to SEK 1,388 (1,272) million, which included a 13 percent positive contribution from currency effects. Our organic sales declined by 4 percent year on year. Net sales decreased by 2 percent and by 3 percent at constant currencies on a sequential basis. Adjusting for the platform incentives the group received in the third quarter, net sales increased by 2 percent at constant currencies sequentially. PlaySimple, Ninja Kiwi and Hutch all positively contributed to the group's performance in the quarter. PlaySimple scaled user acquisition successfully with significant investments in their main titles combined with an active pipeline of game updates and live-ops. The studio has continued to increase investment in new titles and allocated 8 percent of the total UA spend to their three new games in the quarter. This was a significant increase from 4 percent of total UA spend at the beginning of the year. More specifically, the recently launched Crossword Explorer also continued to scale successfully, thanks to significant boosts in user acquisition spend on a sequential basis. As a result, the game delivered double-digit sequential revenue growth in the quarter. Ninja Kiwi had a strong quarter with a successful October Steam sale and saw continued traction from third party platforms. The studio is also looking forward to the future launch of Bloons TD6 on Netflix. Hutch's main titles grew year on year thanks to live-ops and special promotions during Black Friday and the holidays. Hutch focused on reducing the seasonality of one of their main titles, F1 Clash, with multiple updates throughout the year. As a result, F1 Clash delivered double digit year-on- year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Top Drives also grew sequentially from the third quarter following a major update in November. InnoGames reported a revenue decline year on year in the quarter. Prevailing market conditions affected InnoGames' ability to effectively scale user acquisition as anticipated during the end of the year, and some of the content and live-ops in the period underperformed expectations. The studio continued to invest in scaling its new games and InnoGames launched a browser version of Rise of Cultures and added a season pass mechanic to the game in the quarter. Both Rise of Cultures and Sunrise Village grew by double digits year on year in constant currencies, but this was not enough to offset the decline from more mature titles and Forge of Empires in particular. InnoGames also took the decision to scale down investments in Lost Survivors and impaired the title, as it was not performing in line with expectations. MTG reported a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of SEK 299 (378) million in the quarter. The group's overall investment in user acquisition was lower than originally planned in the period, which resulted in higher margins both for the quarter and the full year. The sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA mainly reflected increased user acquisition investments, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of revenue. The decline was offset partially by a reversal of bonus accruals made throughout the year due to lower than anticipated performance. The group's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 22 (30) percent year on year, and from 27 percent in the third quarter. The margin decline reflected a combination of higher user acquisition spend and the boost that the group received from platform incentives in the third quarter. MTG modified its definition for adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 and now only adjusts EBITDA for non-recurring bonus structures, M&A transaction costs, items affecting comparability and the impairment of own capitalized costs. The new definition of adjusted EBITDA implemented during the second quarter does not include the group's various operational incentive programs as adjustments. These items had an impact of SEK 44 million on the group's reported EBITDA in the This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

