Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/12 08:58:43 am
223.43 USD   -1.06%
08:44a2021 SITC (poster)
PU
06:16aNorway plans third vaccine dose for all adults, "corona passes"
RE
06:07aNorway plans third COVID-19 vaccine dose for all adults
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021 SITC (poster)

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

539

Phase 1 Study of mRNA-2752, a Lipid Nanoparticle Encapsulating mRNAs Encoding

huOX40L, IL-23, and IL-36γ Intratumoral (iTu) Injection +/- Durvalumab in Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphoma

Manish R. Patel1, Antonio Jimeno2, Ding Wang3, Salomon M Stemmer4, Todd M Bauer5, Randy Sweis6, Ravit Geva7, Shivaani Kummar8, Patrick Reagan9, Ruth Perets10, Patricia M LoRusso11, Shilpa Gupta12, Thomas U. Marron13,

Sima J. Zacharek14, Andressa S. Laino14, Jing Sun14, Oleg Milberg14, Josh Frederick14, Lili Zhu14, Sheryl Chen14, Stephanie Pascarella14, William Randolph14, Praveen Aanur14, Lisa Johansen14, Khanh T. Do14, Robert S. Meehan14, Ryan Sullivan15

1Sarah Cannon Research Institute / Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarasota, FL; 2University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; 3Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI; 4Rabin Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel;

5Sarah Cannon Research Institute / Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, Nashville, TN; 6The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL; 7Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; 8Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR;

9University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; 10Rambam Medical Center and Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel; 11Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; 12The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH;

13Tisch Cancer Institute - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY; 14Moderna Inc., Cambridge, MA; 15Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Background

Demographics

Safety

Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Modeling

LNP: Lipid Nanoparticle

  • mRNA-2752is a novel mRNA-based therapeutic encoding OX40L T cell co-stimulator,IL-23 and IL-36γpro-inflammatory cytokines
  • Expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines within a treated tumor along with T-cellco-stimulation modulates the tumor microenvironment (TME) to allow a more robust immune response
  • Preclinical data demonstrate robust activity in syngeneic murine tumor models as a single agent and in combination with PD-L1 blockade (Hewitt et al., 2019)
  • Results of mRNA-2752 monotherapy data (Arm A) were previously reported at ASCO 2020

Study Design

Arm A (n=19)

Arm B (n=32)

Age(y)

Age(y)

Range:

43-79

Range:

27-83

Median:

66

Median:

63.5

Sex

Sex

Male:

7

Male:

11

Female:

12

Female:

21

Race:

Race:

Caucasian

16

Caucasian

27

Black/African

Black/African American

2

American

2

Other

1

Not reported

3

Prior Therapies

Mean (Range)

3.42 (1-7)

3.8 (1-9)

Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor (%)

10(53%)

17 (53%)

Primary Diagnoses

Arm A (n=19)

Arm B (n=32)

Breast

5

Breast

5

Melanoma

Sarcoma

5

5

Colon

Bladder

2

2

Related Treatment Emergent Adverse Events*

Arm A (N=19)

Arm B (N=32)

Gr 1

Gr 2

Gr 3

Gr 1

Gr 2

Gr 3

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Pyrexia

5 (26.3)

-

1**

7 (21.9)

2 (6.3)

-

Fatigue

1 (5.3)

1 (5.3)

1**

6 (18.8)

3 (9.4)

-

Chills

2 (10.5)

-

1**

4 (12.5)

1 (3.1)

-

Injection site erythema

5 (26.3)

2 (10.5)

-

6 (18.8)

2 (6.3)

-

Injection site pain

7 (36.8)

-

1 (5.3)

2 (6.3)

4 (12.5)

1 (3.1)

Injection site swelling/edema

1 (5.3)

1 (5.3)

-

4 (12.5)

3 (9.4)

-

Injection related reaction

-

-

1**

-

3 (9.4)

-

Flushing

0

1 (5.3)

-

2 (6.3)

1 (3.1)

-

Nausea

-

-

-

2 (6.3)

1 (3.1)

-

Vomiting

-

-

-

1 (3.1)

1 (3.1)

-

Diarrhea

1 (5.3)

-

-

2 (6.3)

1 (3.1)

-

ALT increase

1 (5.3)

1 (5.3)

-

-

-

-

AST increase

2 (10.5)

-

-

1 (3.1)

-

-

Back pain

1 (5.3)

1 (5.3)

-

-

-

-

Rash

1 (5.3)

1 (5.3)

-

3 (9.4)

-

-

Tumor pain

Schematic of kinetic-PD Model to describe IL-23 systemic exposure in patients following dosing of mRNA-2752

Model simulations at Q2W and QW regimens of mRNA-2752

Visual Predictive Check (VPC) of model fitting shows

projecting mean Plasma IL-23 AUC vs. Dose showing a plateauing of

that model is able to adequately capture the clinical

plasma exposure in both cases, suggesting that increasing dose-

data. Solid lines show 10th, 50th and 90th percentiles of

density regimen can have a greater effect on increasing exposure than

the data with 90% prediction intervals for each; dots

increasing the dose.

are data and dotted lines are theoretical medians.

Arm A

mRNA-2752 Monotherapy Dose Escalation (Superficial/Palpable Lesions)

Arm B

Arm B

mRNA-2752

mRNA-2752

+Durvalumab

+Durvalumab

Combination

Combination

Dose Escalation

Dose Confirmation

(Superficial/Palpable

(Visceral Lesions)

Lesions)

Arm B Expansion Cohorts: IO-refractoryMelanoma IO-refractoryNSCLC NHL

HNSCC Urothelial ca.

TNBC

Objectives:

  • Assess the safety and tolerability of mRNA-2752 +/- durvalumab
  • Characterize the pharmacokinetics of mRNA-2752 +/- durvalumab
  • Characterize protein expression from introduced mRNAs and biomarkers of immune response
  • Assess preliminary anti-tumor activity in select expansion cohorts of TNBC, HNSCC, NHL, urothelial carcinoma, and immune checkpoint refractory-melanoma and -NSCLC

Head and Neck

2

Endometrial/Ov.Ca.

4

Ovarian

Duodenal/Colon

1

2

Pancreatic

Head and Neck

1

2

Other

Esophageal

3

1

Pancreatic

1

Melanoma

1

Lymphoma

1

Other

8

-

-

-

2 (6.3)

-

-

Peripheral edema

-

-

-

2 (6.3)

1 (3.1)

-

Syncope†

-

-

-

-

-

2 (6.3)

Asthenia

-

1 (5.3)

-

2 (6.3)

-

-

*Treatment-related AEs reported once per patient, occurring in > 5% of patients **All Gr 3 events observed in 1 patient @ 4mg dose

No Gr 4 or 5 AEs were reported

1 DLT of Gr 2 Cytokine Release Syndrome occurred in a patient @ 8mg in dose confirmation cohort

†No grade below Gr3 for syncope in CTCAE v5.0

Arm C Schedule Exploration mRNA-2752Weekly administration

+/- Durvalumab in Neoadjuvant Melanoma

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical Efficacy

A)

1060006 MEL

2020002 DLBCL

1060006 MEL

2020002 DLBCL

DAPI CD3 CD8 Ki67

PD-L1

Maximum %Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions by Injection Status Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson

Arm A

Arm B

Percent Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions Over Time Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson

Arm A

Arm B

1060006 Melanoma

2020002

1060001

DLBCL (PR)

Sq. Bladder ca. (PR)

CT scan images for Patient 2020002: a DLBCL with ongoing Partial Response of the injected lesion at 75 weeks. Previous therapies included R-CHOP,R-DHAX,CAR-T, and BR/polatuzumab (BELOW).

Arm B

Baseline

C19D1

Pre-treatment

C5D1

Skin examination for Patient 1060006: a melanoma patient, progressed on TVEC and pembrolizumab, demonstrating response in injected lesion. Subcutaneous nodules became flattened on exam with necrosis apparent in some lesions. Pre-treatment (left) and at C5D1(right) with corresponding H&E biopsy results below photographs. Pretreatment biopsy shows melanoma invasion into dermis (bottom left); on- treatment biopsy shows minimal viable tissue with pigment laden macrophages (bottom right).

Pre-treatment

On-treatment, C1D15

B) Delta % CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells

Delta % PD-L1 in IC

C)

PD-L1 in IC

D) T cell and DC signature scores

100

100

C1D15 - Baseline

0.0334

Delta% PD-L1, ICs

100

% Post - Pre

50

% Post - Pre

50

50

1Cycle- Baseline

0

0

-100

0

-50

-50

-50

-100

C1D15

C2D1

-100

C1D15

C2D1

>4 mo < 4 mo

C1D2

C1D2

n=5 n=16

Time on study

Time on study

Modulation of the tumor microenvironment (TME) with treatment. (A) Representative T cell panel by Fluorescence-IHC(CD3, cyan; CD8, yellow; Ki67, red; DAPI, blue) and PD-L1IHC (SP263 Ventana) at baseline and C1D15 for patient >6 mo on study (melanoma, MEL), and with partial response by Cheson (diffuse large B cell lymphoma, DLBCL). (B) Delta % relative to baseline for CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells, and PD-L1in tumor associated immune cells (ICs) are shown at C1D2 (mono arm, blue), C1D15 (combo arm, pink), and C2D1 (mono/ combo arms), in injected and un-injected(brown shading) lesions; triangles are patients >6 months on study. (C) Same immune subsets in patients >and < 4 months on study (PR, triangles) (delta % PD-L1in IC, p<0.05, Mann-Whitneytest). (D) Change in T cell- inflamed (GEP score; Ayers et al., 2017; Cristescu et al., 2018) and dendritic cell (DC) transcriptional signatures predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (Mayoux et al., 2020) in on-treatmentbiopsies (C1D2 or C1D15) relative to matched baseline biopsies in mono and combo arms, for patients >and < 6 months on study.

E)

F)

IFN-γ

IL-6

IL-22

MIP-3α

Plasma IFN-γ

(Mono)

(Mono)

(Mono)

(Mono)

300

<0.0001

0.0001

25

<0.0001

0.0003

200

40

200

9

50

pg/mL

30

pg/mL

30

pg/mL

pg/mL

30

100

20

20

6

20

3

pg/mL

80

10

10

10

0

0

0

0

60

24 HR

Pre

24 HR

Pre

24 HR

Pre

24 HR

Pre

40

TNF-α

IL-10

IL-8

IL-27

(Mono)

(Mono)

(Mono)

(Mono)

20

0.2069

10

0.0001

0.6170

0.0001

10

40

8000

0

pg/mL

8

pg/mL

5

pg/mL

12

pg/mL

6000

4

4

6

Pre

3 HR

6 HR

24 HR 168 HR

6

9

3

4000

Expression of

systemic cytokines with treatment. (E) Plasma IFN-γ

2

2

3

2000

1

expression at baseline vs. 3, 6, 24, and 168 hours post- first dose, averaged per

0

24 HR

0

Pre

24 HR

0

Pre

24 HR

0

Pre

24 HR

dose and treatment groups. (F) Plasma cytokine expression at baseline vs. 24

Pre

G)

H)

hours post-dose for patients on mRNA-2752 monotherapy treatment; (G) TNF-α

TNF-α

TNF-α

IFN-γ

IL-6

levels at baseline vs. 24 hours post-dose in combination cohort at all doses

(Combo)

evaluated (Wilcoxon test). (H) AUC (Area Under the Curve for baseline through

0.0015

0.3939

Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR

5000

0.5887

Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR

0.1797

change,Fold preAUCto 168 HR

150

400

168 hour) values were calculated for each patient, and fold change relative to

20

0

0

analyte. p-values, Wilcoxon test.

pg/mL

baseline values

plotted;

comparisons of the averages per dose group in

10

100

4000

300

monotherapy vs. combination are shown (Mann-Whitney test). Other cytokines

8

3000

200

evaluated with similar trends included IL-10 (p=0.09) and MIP-3α (p=0.24).

6

2000

4

50

1000

100

BLQ results are shown as LLOQ value/2; ALQ results are shown as the highest detected level for each

2

0

0

Mono Combo

Mono Combo

Pre

24 HR

Mono Combo

Model fit of IL-23 protein concentrations in plasma from mono and combo doses of 0.25mg to 8mg delivered by intra-tumoral injection.

Shaded regions: 90% prediction intervals. Solid dark lines: medians. Dots relate to individual patient data, with each patient within a plot defined by one color. Prediction intervals are defined by 3000 Monte Carlo simulations, including both fixed and random effects in model outputs.

Conclusions

  • iTu mRNA-2752 given as monotherapy and in combination with durvalumab is tolerable at all dose levels studied; the recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab
  • Median IL-23 plasma levels maintained at < 1ng/mL with dose ranges up to 8mg supports the therapeutic goal of ITu therapy to limit systemic exposure and toxicity
  • Administration of iTu mRNA-2752 is associated with tumor shrinkage in both injected and un-injected lesions as monotherapy and in combination with durvalumab
  • Durable PRs seen in a PD-L1-lowsquamous-cell bladder cancer patient, and a DLBCL after progression on CAR-T
  • Treatment response of the injected lesion was seen in a melanoma patient progressed on pembrolizumab and T-VEC
  • Evidence of immunomodulation/ expected pharmacodynamics in the TME of both injected and un-injected lesions, in both monotherapy and combination cases, as indicated by increases in proliferating (activated) T cells, PD-L1 levels (marker of interferon signaling), and T cell-inflamed (GEP) and DC transcriptional signature score, with greatest changes observed in patients with clinical benefit
  • Pro-inflammatorycytokines, including IFN-γ, are predominantly transiently elevated post- monotherapy treatment, peaking at 24 hours post-treatment; trend toward further elevated levels of a subset of cytokines, including TNF-α, in combination with durvalumab
  • PK/PD modeling supports QW dosing which is being explored in cutaneous melanoma in the neoadjuvant setting
  • Enrollment is ongoing in expansion cohorts of TNBC, urothelial carcinoma, lymphoma, and immune checkpoint inhibitor-refractory melanoma and NSCLC

References

Ayers et al. IFN-γ-related mRNA profile predicts clinical response to PD-1 blockade. J Clin Invest 2017

Cristescu et al. Pan-tumor genomic biomarkers for PD-1 checkpoint blockade-based immunotherapy. Science 2018

Hewitt et al. Durable anticancer immunity from intratumoral administration of IL-23, IL-36γ,and OX40L mRNAs. Sci Transl Med 2019 Mayoux et al. Dendritic cells dictate responses to PD-L1blockade cancer immunotherapy. Sci Transl Med 2020

Patel et al., A phase I study of mRNA-2752,a lipid nanoparticle encapsulating mRNAs encoding human OX40L, IL-23,and IL-36γ,for intratumoral (iTu) injection alone and in combination with durvalumab. J Clin Oncol 2020.

Acknowledgements

NCT03739931

All patients and their families

AstraZeneca

PPD, BioAgilytix, NeoGenomics, Navigate BP, CRL

Disclaimer

Moderna Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
08:44a2021 SITC (poster)
PU
06:16aNorway plans third vaccine dose for all adults, "corona passes"
RE
06:07aNorway plans third COVID-19 vaccine dose for all adults
RE
02:32aAstraZeneca starts to make modest profit from COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/11EU Regulator Says Insufficient Proof to Link Moderna's COVID-19 Jab With Rare Inflammat..
MT
11/11KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Nov. 12, 2021 -1-
AQ
11/11Health Care Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/11Moderna's Medical Chief Says COVID-19 Vaccine's Protection Outweighs Myocarditis Risk D..
MT
11/11Statement on Intellectual Property
PU
11/11EMA Says Assessing Reports Of Capillary Leak Syndrome After Moderna COVID-19 Shot
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91 559 M 91 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 225,82 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.116.16%91 559
LONZA GROUP AG27.60%58 554
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.97%48 253
SEAGEN INC.1.28%32 435
CELLTRION, INC.-40.81%24 615
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY41.13%22 399