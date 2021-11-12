2021 SITC (poster)

Phase 1 Study of mRNA-2752, a Lipid Nanoparticle Encapsulating mRNAs Encoding
huOX40L, IL-23, and IL-36γ Intratumoral (iTu) Injection +/- Durvalumab in Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphoma
Manish R. Patel1, Antonio Jimeno2, Ding Wang3, Salomon M Stemmer4, Todd M Bauer5, Randy Sweis6, Ravit Geva7, Shivaani Kummar8, Patrick Reagan9, Ruth Perets10, Patricia M LoRusso11, Shilpa Gupta12, Thomas U. Marron13,
Sima J. Zacharek14, Andressa S. Laino14, Jing Sun14, Oleg Milberg14, Josh Frederick14, Lili Zhu14, Sheryl Chen14, Stephanie Pascarella14, William Randolph14, Praveen Aanur14, Lisa Johansen14, Khanh T. Do14, Robert S. Meehan14, Ryan Sullivan15
1Sarah Cannon Research Institute / Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarasota, FL; 2University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; 3Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI; 4Rabin Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel;
5Sarah Cannon Research Institute / Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, Nashville, TN; 6The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL; 7Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; 8Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR;
9University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; 10Rambam Medical Center and Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel; 11Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; 12The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH;
13Tisch Cancer Institute - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY; 14Moderna Inc., Cambridge, MA; 15Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Background
Demographics
Safety
Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Modeling
LNP: Lipid Nanoparticle
mRNA-2752is a novel mRNA-based therapeutic encoding OX40L T cell co-stimulator,IL-23 and IL-36γpro-inflammatory cytokines
Expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines within a treated tumor along with T-cellco-stimulation modulates the tumor microenvironment (TME) to allow a more robust immune response
Preclinical data demonstrate robust activity in syngeneic murine tumor models as a single agent and in combination with PD-L1 blockade (Hewitt et al., 2019)
Results of mRNA-2752 monotherapy data (Arm A) were previously reported at ASCO 2020
Study Design
Arm A (n=19)
Arm B (n=32)
Age(y)
Age(y)
Range:
43-79
Range:
27-83
Median:
66
Median:
63.5
Sex
Sex
Male:
7
Male:
11
Female:
12
Female:
21
Race:
Race:
Caucasian
16
Caucasian
27
Black/African
Black/African American
2
American
2
Other
1
Not reported
3
Prior Therapies
Mean (Range)
3.42 (1-7)
3.8 (1-9)
Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor (%)
10(53%)
17 (53%)
Primary Diagnoses
Arm A (n=19)
Arm B (n=32)
Breast
5
Breast
5
Melanoma
Sarcoma
5
5
Colon
Bladder
2
2
Related Treatment Emergent Adverse Events*
Arm A (N=19)
Arm B (N=32)
Gr 1
Gr 2
Gr 3
Gr 1
Gr 2
Gr 3
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Pyrexia
5 (26.3)
-
1**
7 (21.9)
2 (6.3)
-
Fatigue
1 (5.3)
1 (5.3)
1**
6 (18.8)
3 (9.4)
-
Chills
2 (10.5)
-
1**
4 (12.5)
1 (3.1)
-
Injection site erythema
5 (26.3)
2 (10.5)
-
6 (18.8)
2 (6.3)
-
Injection site pain
7 (36.8)
-
1 (5.3)
2 (6.3)
4 (12.5)
1 (3.1)
Injection site swelling/edema
1 (5.3)
1 (5.3)
-
4 (12.5)
3 (9.4)
-
Injection related reaction
-
-
1**
-
3 (9.4)
-
Flushing
0
1 (5.3)
-
2 (6.3)
1 (3.1)
-
Nausea
-
-
-
2 (6.3)
1 (3.1)
-
Vomiting
-
-
-
1 (3.1)
1 (3.1)
-
Diarrhea
1 (5.3)
-
-
2 (6.3)
1 (3.1)
-
ALT increase
1 (5.3)
1 (5.3)
-
-
-
-
AST increase
2 (10.5)
-
-
1 (3.1)
-
-
Back pain
1 (5.3)
1 (5.3)
-
-
-
-
Rash
1 (5.3)
1 (5.3)
-
3 (9.4)
-
-
Tumor pain
Schematic of kinetic-PD Model to describe IL-23 systemic exposure in patients following dosing of mRNA-2752
Model simulations at Q2W and QW regimens of mRNA-2752
Visual Predictive Check (VPC) of model fitting shows
projecting mean Plasma IL-23 AUC vs. Dose showing a plateauing of
that model is able to adequately capture the clinical
plasma exposure in both cases, suggesting that increasing dose-
data. Solid lines show 10th, 50th and 90th percentiles of
density regimen can have a greater effect on increasing exposure than
the data with 90% prediction intervals for each; dots
increasing the dose.
are data and dotted lines are theoretical medians.
Arm B Expansion Cohorts:IO-refractoryMelanomaIO-refractoryNSCLC NHL
HNSCC Urothelial ca.
TNBC
Objectives:
Assess the safety and tolerability of mRNA-2752 +/- durvalumab
Characterize the pharmacokinetics of mRNA-2752 +/- durvalumab
Characterize protein expression from introduced mRNAs and biomarkers of immune response
Assess preliminary anti-tumor activity in select expansion cohorts of TNBC, HNSCC, NHL, urothelial carcinoma, and immune checkpoint refractory-melanoma and -NSCLC
Head and Neck
2
Endometrial/Ov.Ca.
4
Ovarian
Duodenal/Colon
1
2
Pancreatic
Head and Neck
1
2
Other
Esophageal
3
1
Pancreatic
1
Melanoma
1
Lymphoma
1
Other
8
-
-
-
2 (6.3)
-
-
Peripheral edema
-
-
-
2 (6.3)
1 (3.1)
-
Syncope†
-
-
-
-
-
2 (6.3)
Asthenia
-
1 (5.3)
-
2 (6.3)
-
-
*Treatment-related AEs reported once per patient, occurring in > 5% of patients **All Gr 3 events observed in 1 patient @ 4mg dose
No Gr 4 or 5 AEs were reported
1 DLT of Gr 2 Cytokine Release Syndrome occurred in a patient @ 8mg in dose confirmation cohort
†No grade below Gr3 for syncope in CTCAE v5.0
Arm C Schedule Exploration mRNA-2752Weekly administration
+/- Durvalumab in Neoadjuvant Melanoma
Pharmacodynamics
Clinical Efficacy
A)
1060006 MEL
2020002 DLBCL
1060006 MEL
2020002 DLBCL
DAPI CD3CD8Ki67
PD-L1
Maximum %Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions by Injection Status Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson
Arm A
Arm B
Percent Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions Over Time Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson
Arm A
Arm B
1060006 Melanoma
2020002
1060001
DLBCL (PR)
Sq. Bladder ca. (PR)
CT scan images for Patient 2020002: a DLBCL with ongoing Partial Response of the injected lesion at 75 weeks. Previous therapies included R-CHOP,R-DHAX,CAR-T, and BR/polatuzumab (BELOW).
Arm B
Baseline
C19D1
Pre-treatment
C5D1
Skin examination for Patient 1060006: a melanoma patient, progressed on TVEC and pembrolizumab, demonstrating response in injected lesion. Subcutaneous nodules became flattened on exam with necrosis apparent in some lesions. Pre-treatment (left) and at C5D1(right) with corresponding H&E biopsy results below photographs. Pretreatment biopsy shows melanoma invasion into dermis (bottom left); on- treatment biopsy shows minimal viable tissue with pigment laden macrophages (bottom right).
Pre-treatment
On-treatment, C1D15
B) Delta % CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells
Delta % PD-L1 in IC
C)
PD-L1 in IC
D) T cell and DC signature scores
100
100
C1D15 - Baseline
0.0334
Delta% PD-L1, ICs
100
% Post - Pre
50
% Post - Pre
50
50
1Cycle- Baseline
0
0
-100
0
-50
-50
-50
-100
C1D15
C2D1
-100
C1D15
C2D1
>4 mo < 4 mo
C1D2
C1D2
n=5 n=16
Time on study
Time on study
Modulation of the tumor microenvironment (TME) with treatment. (A) Representative T cell panel byFluorescence-IHC(CD3, cyan; CD8, yellow; Ki67, red; DAPI, blue) andPD-L1IHC (SP263 Ventana) at baseline and C1D15 for patient >6 mo on study (melanoma, MEL), and with partial response by Cheson (diffuse large B cell lymphoma, DLBCL). (B) Delta % relative to baseline for CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells, andPD-L1in tumor associated immune cells (ICs) are shown at C1D2 (mono arm, blue), C1D15 (combo arm, pink), and C2D1 (mono/ combo arms), in injected andun-injected(brown shading) lesions; triangles are patients >6 months on study. (C) Same immune subsets in patients>and < 4 months on study (PR, triangles) (delta %PD-L1in IC, p<0.05,Mann-Whitneytest). (D) Change in T cell- inflamed (GEP score; Ayers et al., 2017; Cristescu et al., 2018) and dendritic cell (DC) transcriptional signatures predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (Mayoux et al., 2020) inon-treatmentbiopsies (C1D2 or C1D15) relative to matched baseline biopsies in mono and combo arms, for patients>and < 6 months on study.
E)
F)
IFN-γ
IL-6
IL-22
MIP-3α
Plasma IFN-γ
(Mono)
(Mono)
(Mono)
(Mono)
300
<0.0001
0.0001
25
<0.0001
0.0003
200
40
200
9
50
pg/mL
30
pg/mL
30
pg/mL
pg/mL
30
100
20
20
6
20
3
pg/mL
80
10
10
10
0
0
0
0
60
24 HR
Pre
24 HR
Pre
24 HR
Pre
24 HR
Pre
40
TNF-α
IL-10
IL-8
IL-27
(Mono)
(Mono)
(Mono)
(Mono)
20
0.2069
10
0.0001
0.6170
0.0001
10
40
8000
0
pg/mL
8
pg/mL
5
pg/mL
12
pg/mL
6000
4
4
6
Pre
3 HR
6 HR
24 HR 168 HR
6
9
3
4000
Expression of
systemic cytokines with treatment. (E) PlasmaIFN-γ
2
2
3
2000
1
expression at baseline vs. 3, 6, 24, and 168 hours post- first dose, averaged per
0
24 HR
0
Pre
24 HR
0
Pre
24 HR
0
Pre
24 HR
dose and treatment groups. (F) Plasma cytokine expression at baseline vs. 24
Pre
G)
H)
hours post-dose for patients on mRNA-2752 monotherapy treatment; (G) TNF-α
TNF-α
TNF-α
IFN-γ
IL-6
levels at baseline vs. 24 hours post-dose in combination cohort at all doses
(Combo)
evaluated (Wilcoxon test). (H) AUC (Area Under the Curve for baseline through
0.0015
0.3939
Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR
5000
0.5887
Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR
0.1797
change,Fold preAUCto 168 HR
150
400
168 hour) values were calculated for each patient, and fold change relative to
20
0
0
analyte. p-values, Wilcoxon test.
pg/mL
baseline values
plotted;
comparisons of the averages per dose group in
10
100
4000
300
monotherapy vs. combination are shown (Mann-Whitney test). Other cytokines
8
3000
200
evaluated with similar trends included IL-10 (p=0.09) and MIP-3α (p=0.24).
6
2000
4
50
1000
100
BLQ results are shown as LLOQ value/2; ALQ results are shown as the highest detected level for each
2
0
0
Mono Combo
Mono Combo
Pre
24 HR
Mono Combo
Model fit of IL-23 protein concentrations in plasma from mono and combo doses of 0.25mg to 8mg delivered by intra-tumoral injection.
Shaded regions: 90% prediction intervals. Solid dark lines: medians. Dots relate to individual patient data, with each patient within a plot defined by one color. Prediction intervals are defined by 3000 Monte Carlo simulations, including both fixed and random effects in model outputs.
Conclusions
iTu mRNA-2752 given as monotherapy and in combination with durvalumab is tolerable at all dose levels studied; the recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab
Median IL-23 plasma levels maintained at < 1ng/mL with dose ranges up to 8mg supports the therapeutic goal of ITu therapy to limit systemic exposure and toxicity
Administration of iTu mRNA-2752 is associated with tumor shrinkage in both injected and un-injected lesions as monotherapy and in combination with durvalumab
Durable PRs seen in a PD-L1-lowsquamous-cell bladder cancer patient, and a DLBCL after progression on CAR-T
Treatment response of the injected lesion was seen in a melanoma patient progressed on pembrolizumab and T-VEC
Evidence of immunomodulation/ expected pharmacodynamics in the TME of both injected and un-injected lesions, in both monotherapy and combination cases, as indicated by increases in proliferating (activated) T cells, PD-L1 levels (marker of interferon signaling), and T cell-inflamed (GEP) and DC transcriptional signature score, with greatest changes observed in patients with clinical benefit
Pro-inflammatorycytokines, including IFN-γ, are predominantly transiently elevated post- monotherapy treatment, peaking at 24 hours post-treatment; trend toward further elevated levels of a subset of cytokines, including TNF-α, in combination with durvalumab
PK/PD modeling supports QW dosing which is being explored in cutaneous melanoma in the neoadjuvant setting
Enrollment is ongoing in expansion cohorts of TNBC, urothelial carcinoma, lymphoma, and immune checkpoint inhibitor-refractory melanoma and NSCLC
References
Ayers et al. IFN-γ-related mRNA profile predicts clinical response to PD-1 blockade. J Clin Invest 2017
Cristescu et al. Pan-tumor genomic biomarkers for PD-1 checkpoint blockade-based immunotherapy. Science 2018
Hewitt et al. Durable anticancer immunity from intratumoral administration ofIL-23,IL-36γ,and OX40L mRNAs. Sci Transl Med 2019 Mayoux et al. Dendritic cells dictate responses toPD-L1blockade cancer immunotherapy. Sci Transl Med 2020
Patel et al., A phase I study ofmRNA-2752,a lipid nanoparticle encapsulating mRNAs encoding human OX40L,IL-23,andIL-36γ,for intratumoral (iTu) injection alone and in combination with durvalumab. J Clin Oncol 2020.
Moderna Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:22 UTC.