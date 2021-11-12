2021 SITC (poster)

13Tisch Cancer Institute - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY; 14Moderna Inc., Cambridge, MA; 15Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

9University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; 10Rambam Medical Center and Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel; 11Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; 12The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH;

5Sarah Cannon Research Institute / Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, Nashville, TN; 6The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL; 7Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; 8Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR;

huOX40L, IL-23, and IL-36γ Intratumoral (iTu) Injection +/- Durvalumab in Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphoma

Preclinical data demonstrate robust activity in syngeneic murine tumor models as a single agent and in combination with

†No grade below Gr3 for syncope in CTCAE v5.0

1 DLT of Gr 2 Cytokine Release Syndrome occurred in a patient @ 8mg in dose confirmation cohort

No Gr 4 or 5 AEs were reported

*Treatment-related AEs reported once per patient, occurring in > 5% of patients **All Gr 3 events observed in 1 patient @ 4mg dose

Characterize protein expression from introduced mRNAs and biomarkers of immune response

Assess the safety and tolerability of

Maximum %Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions by Injection Status Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson Arm A Arm B Percent Change from Baseline in Sum of Diameters of Target Lesions Over Time Based on Investigator Assessment per RECIST 1.1 /Cheson Arm A Arm B 1060006 Melanoma 2020002 1060001 DLBCL (PR) Sq. Bladder ca. (PR)

CT scan images for Patient 2020002: a DLBCL with ongoing Partial Response of the injected lesion at 75 weeks. Previous therapies included R-CHOP,R-DHAX,CAR-T, and BR/polatuzumab (BELOW). Arm B Baseline C19D1 Pre-treatment C5D1 Skin examination for Patient 1060006: a melanoma patient, progressed on TVEC and pembrolizumab, demonstrating response in injected lesion. Subcutaneous nodules became flattened on exam with necrosis apparent in some lesions. Pre-treatment (left) and at C5D1(right) with corresponding H&E biopsy results below photographs. Pretreatment biopsy shows melanoma invasion into dermis (bottom left); on- treatment biopsy shows minimal viable tissue with pigment laden macrophages (bottom right).

Pre-treatment On-treatment, C1D15 B) Delta % CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells Delta % PD-L1 in IC C) PD-L1 in IC D) T cell and DC signature scores 100 100 C1D15 - Baseline 0.0334 Delta% PD-L1, ICs 100 % Post - Pre 50 % Post - Pre 50 50 1Cycle- Baseline 0 0 -100 0 -50 -50 -50 -100 C1D15 C2D1 -100 C1D15 C2D1 >4 mo < 4 mo C1D2 C1D2 n=5 n=16 Time on study Time on study Modulation of the tumor microenvironment (TME) with treatment. (A) Representative T cell panel by Fluorescence-IHC(CD3, cyan; CD8, yellow; Ki67, red; DAPI, blue) and PD-L1IHC (SP263 Ventana) at baseline and C1D15 for patient >6 mo on study (melanoma, MEL), and with partial response by Cheson (diffuse large B cell lymphoma, DLBCL). (B) Delta % relative to baseline for CD3+CD8+Ki67+ of CD3+CD8+ cells, and PD-L1in tumor associated immune cells (ICs) are shown at C1D2 (mono arm, blue), C1D15 (combo arm, pink), and C2D1 (mono/ combo arms), in injected and un-injected(brown shading) lesions; triangles are patients >6 months on study. (C) Same immune subsets in patients >and < 4 months on study (PR, triangles) (delta % PD-L1in IC, p<0.05, Mann-Whitneytest). (D) Change in T cell- inflamed (GEP score; Ayers et al., 2017; Cristescu et al., 2018) and dendritic cell (DC) transcriptional signatures predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (Mayoux et al., 2020) in on-treatmentbiopsies (C1D2 or C1D15) relative to matched baseline biopsies in mono and combo arms, for patients >and < 6 months on study. E) F) IFN-γ IL-6 IL-22 MIP-3α Plasma IFN-γ (Mono) (Mono) (Mono) (Mono) 300 <0.0001 0.0001 25 <0.0001 0.0003 200 40 200 9 50 pg/mL 30 pg/mL 30 pg/mL pg/mL 30 100 20 20 6 20 3 pg/mL 80 10 10 10 0 0 0 0 60 24 HR Pre 24 HR Pre 24 HR Pre 24 HR Pre 40 TNF-α IL-10 IL-8 IL-27 (Mono) (Mono) (Mono) (Mono) 20 0.2069 10 0.0001 0.6170 0.0001 10 40 8000 0 pg/mL 8 pg/mL 5 pg/mL 12 pg/mL 6000 4 4 6 Pre 3 HR 6 HR 24 HR 168 HR 6 9 3 4000 Expression of systemic cytokines with treatment. (E) Plasma IFN-γ 2 2 3 2000 1 expression at baseline vs. 3, 6, 24, and 168 hours post- first dose, averaged per 0 24 HR 0 Pre 24 HR 0 Pre 24 HR 0 Pre 24 HR dose and treatment groups. (F) Plasma cytokine expression at baseline vs. 24 Pre G) H) hours post-dose for patients on mRNA-2752 monotherapy treatment; (G) TNF-α TNF-α TNF-α IFN-γ IL-6 levels at baseline vs. 24 hours post-dose in combination cohort at all doses (Combo) evaluated (Wilcoxon test). (H) AUC (Area Under the Curve for baseline through 0.0015 0.3939 Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR 5000 0.5887 Foldchange, preAUCto 168 HR 0.1797 change,Fold preAUCto 168 HR 150 400 168 hour) values were calculated for each patient, and fold change relative to 20 0 0 analyte. p-values, Wilcoxon test. pg/mL baseline values plotted; comparisons of the averages per dose group in 10 100 4000 300 monotherapy vs. combination are shown (Mann-Whitney test). Other cytokines 8 3000 200 evaluated with similar trends included IL-10 (p=0.09) and MIP-3α (p=0.24). 6 2000 4 50 1000 100 BLQ results are shown as LLOQ value/2; ALQ results are shown as the highest detected level for each 2 0 0 Mono Combo Mono Combo Pre 24 HR Mono Combo