MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
44.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 23.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

01/26/2021 | 01:29pm EST
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 23,540,994 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 44,394,075 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 25 morning, the agency had administered 22,734,243 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 41,418,325 doses.

The agency said 19,902,237 people had received one or more doses, while 3,481,921 people got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 2,725,830 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
