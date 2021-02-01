Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  
49.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 32.2 mln administered: U.S. CDC

02/01/2021 | 03:10pm EST
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 32,222,402 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 49,936,450 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Sunday, the agency had administered 31,123,299 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 49,933,250 doses.

The agency said 26,023,153 people had received 1 or more doses while 5,927,847 people have got the second dose as of Monday.

A total of 3,748,779 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
EPS Revisions
