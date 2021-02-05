58.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 36.8 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said it had administered 36,819,212 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed
58,380,300 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Friday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Thursday, the agency had
administered 35,203,710 doses of the vaccines, and distributed
57,489,675 doses.
The agency said 28,909,497 people had received 1 or more
doses while 7,503,864 people have got the second dose as of
Friday.
A total of 4,210,027 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)