Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

58.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 36.8 mln administered: U.S. CDC

02/05/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 36,819,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 58,380,300 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Thursday, the agency had administered 35,203,710 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 57,489,675 doses.

The agency said 28,909,497 people had received 1 or more doses while 7,503,864 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 4,210,027 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:40a58.3 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES : U.s. cdc
RE
10:26aBrazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
08:41aBrazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
08:21aMODERNA : Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccinations, finds limits
AQ
07:24aUS Stocks Steady Amid `Noisy' January Jobs Report
MT
07:10aPFIZER : Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming
AQ
06:42aMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Steady Midday Amid `Noisy' January Jobs Report
MT
06:23aMODERNA : White House says it is working to speed early production of J&J COVID-..
RE
06:11aAstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Against U.K. Covid-19 Variant in Trial -- 2nd U..
DJ
03:42aAstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Against U.K. Covid-19 Variant in Trial -- Updat..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -139x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68 581 M 68 581 M -
EV / Sales 2020 132x
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 139,57 $
Last Close Price 173,31 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.65.89%68 581
LONZA GROUP AG0.56%47 046
CELLTRION, INC.-4.87%41 601
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.87%35 339
SEAGEN INC.-5.55%29 924
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD12.53%23 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ