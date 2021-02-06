59.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 39 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been
administered as of Saturday morning.
The tallies are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday, the agency said.
According to its tally posted on Friday, the agency had
administered 36,819,212 doses of the vaccines and distributed
58,380,300 doses.
The agency said 30,250,964 people had received 1 or more
doses, while 8,317,180 people had gotten the second dose as of
Saturday.
A total of 4,628,962 doses of vaccine have been administered
in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)