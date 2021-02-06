Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  
59.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 39 mln administered: U.S. CDC

02/06/2021 | 08:41pm EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning.

The tallies are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to its tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 36,819,212 doses of the vaccines and distributed 58,380,300 doses.

The agency said 30,250,964 people had received 1 or more doses, while 8,317,180 people had gotten the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 4,628,962 doses of vaccine have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
