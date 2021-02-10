Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
65.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 44.7 mln administered: U.S. CDC

02/10/2021 | 02:56pm EST
Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 44,769,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and delivered 65,972,575 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Tuesday, the agency had administered 43,206,190 doses of the vaccines, and delivered 62,898,775 doses.

The agency said 33,783,384 people had received 1 or more doses while 10,469,514 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 5,176,499 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
