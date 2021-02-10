65.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 44.7 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said it had administered 44,769,970 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and delivered
65,972,575 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Tuesday, the agency had
administered 43,206,190 doses of the vaccines, and delivered
62,898,775 doses.
The agency said 33,783,384 people had received 1 or more
doses while 10,469,514 people have got the second dose as of
Wednesday.
A total of 5,176,499 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
