Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

12/17/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 patient connected to a ventilator tube in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron

Evidence emerging from lab experiments reveals weaknesses of vaccines and antibody drugs against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In a study reported Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, researchers at Columbia University found Omicron "to be markedly resistant to neutralization" by antibodies in blood from recipients of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Oxford/AstraZeneca or from survivors of COVID-19. Next, they tested nine monoclonal antibodies that have been authorized for use and 10 that are still experimental. Neutralizing abilities of 18 of the 19 antibodies "were either abolished or impaired," including ones already authorized for use, they said.

European researchers reported similar results in a separate paper, also posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv. "Omicron was totally or partially resistant to neutralization" by the nine monoclonal antibodies they tested and by antibodies in blood samples from 90 vaccine recipients and COVID-19 survivors.

Both teams also found that even in vaccine recipients who received a booster dose, and in survivors who received vaccines, antibodies had substantially diminished neutralizing power. In these individuals, the European group said, neutralizing antibody levels were 5 to 31 times lower against Omicron than against Delta.

More frequent treatment may help COVID-19 patients on ventilators

A new study considers why COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators have trouble breathing and how refining a common treatment could help save lives.

A thin layer of fluid called pulmonary surfactant lines the air sacs in the lungs, helping to keep the sacs from collapsing at the end of each exhalation. Surfactant was first found to be important in premature babies, who are born without enough surfactant.

The study, published this month in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, shows for the first time that COVID-19 patients on ventilators have less surfactant in their lungs than healthy people.

When researchers treated 10 adult patients with the same artificial surfactant used in preterm babies, the benefit of treatment wore off very quickly and patients needed repeat doses far more often than expected.

The virus that causes COVID-19 infects and kills the lung cells that produce surfactant, but these cells will recover in time once the infection is over, the researchers said. The new findings suggest that in the meantime, "multiple surfactant doses over a number of days will be required ... until the lungs start to make their own surfactant."


Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Christine Soares; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Nancy Lapid


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:55aSputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says
RE
11:54aJ&J, two other shots weaker against Omicron -study
RE
11:23aJ&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron -study
RE
09:08aToday on Wall Street: Backlash
08:27aEMA - Increase in manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 vaccines from Janssen, Moderna an..
AQ
08:13aJohnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sputnik Vaccines Ineffective Against Omicron, New Study F..
MT
05:54aJapan to speed up booster shots amid fear of omicron spread
AQ
05:50aModerna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's, study show..
RE
05:28aJohnson & Johnson Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Remains 'Important Choice' After CDC Snub
MT
04:52aJapan PM Kishida speeds boosters and secures Pfizer pills amid Omicron fears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 282,02 $
Average target price 271,13 $
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.169.95%114 345
LONZA GROUP AG32.84%60 893
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.71%50 902
SEAGEN INC.-15.11%27 185
CELLTRION, INC.-42.34%23 732
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY45.84%23 146