Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days

12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of wearing a mask when around others.

It also recommended a five-day quarantine for those exposed to the virus who are unvaccinated or are over six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted. The quarantine period should be followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

According to the CDC, isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick, while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

"CDC's updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Omicron accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, the federal CDC had said last week.

Breakthrough infections are rising among the fully vaccinated population, including those who have had a third booster shot. However, Omicron appears to be causing milder symptoms in those people, some of whom have no symptoms at all.

Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation would help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with proper precautions, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had told CNN last week.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days, the CDC said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:10pModerna to Deliver Additional 20 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster Shot to Sout..
MT
05:07pCDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days
RE
04:26pU.S. administers 503.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04:16pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 609,589,955 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 27
RE
11:08aSwitzerland to Buy 7 Million Additional Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Nex..
MT
10:46aModerna, Inc.
AQ
10:40aModerna Seeks to Exclude Shareholder Proposal on Vaccine Prices, Technology Transfer
MT
10:27aMODERNA : Announces Switzerland Exercises its Option to Purchase Seven Million Additional ..
PU
09:46aModerna Says Switzerland to Buy 7 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine ..
MT
08:06aCovid-19 Vaccine - Why a Booster Shot Is Necessary - Dr Baloni
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 249,99 $
Average target price 269,56 $
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.139.29%101 358
LONZA GROUP AG31.75%60 562
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.55.17%53 111
SEAGEN INC.-9.48%28 990
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.93%25 065
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.49.53%23 244