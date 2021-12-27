CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health authorities on Monday
shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with
asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous
guidance of 10 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the
asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of
wearing a mask when around others.
It also recommended a five-day quarantine for those exposed
to the virus who are unvaccinated or are over six months out
from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the
Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted. The
quarantine period should be followed by strict mask use for an
additional five days.
According to the CDC, isolation separates sick people with a
contagious disease from people who are not sick, while
quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who
were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
"CDC's updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine
balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the
protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC
Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.
Omicron accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, the
federal CDC had said last week.
Breakthrough infections are rising among the fully
vaccinated population, including those who have had a third
booster shot. However, Omicron appears to be causing milder
symptoms in those people, some of whom have no symptoms at all.
Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation would
help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with proper
precautions, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had told
CNN last week.
Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need
to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for
10 days, the CDC said.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)