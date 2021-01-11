CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nearly 9 million Americans had been given
their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states
scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the
roaring pandemic.
The 8,987,322 people who have been given the first of two
shots, according to the CDC, represent less than one-third of
the total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government.
Michigan Governor Christine Whitman on Monday sought
permission from the Trump administration to directly purchase
100,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer Inc,
partner BioNTech SE, which was cleared by the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.
The FDA has also approved a vaccine made by Moderna
.
"We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses
into arms," Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, said in a letter to
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has pledged to
inoculate 1 million residents by the end of January, told
reporters that the city could run out of vaccine doses if the
federal government does not send more.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20,
is considering releasing to states more vaccine doses that the
federal government had stockpiled in an effort to ensure enough
supply for a required second dose.
Second shots of both authorized vaccines are prescribed for
three or four weeks after the first.
Public health experts have said no U.S. state, including New
York, has so far come close to using up its federal allotments
of vaccines, due in some instances to rigid rules sharply
limiting who can be inoculated.
The slow roll out of vaccinations has yet to make a dent in
the health crisis as the pandemic claimed on average about 3,200
lives nationwide each day over the last week. COVID-19 has
killed more than 374,000 people in the United States since
March.
States in recent days have been adding vaccination capacity
with the ad hoc conversion of sports venues, convention halls
and empty schools into vaccine centers. Los Angeles officials
have said that a testing site at Dodger Stadium would be
converted to a vaccination hub.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week relented on his
demand that all healthcare workers be offered a vaccine before
other groups become eligible, which led to hundreds of doses
being wasted as half-finished vials were discarded at the end of
each day.
He has since said that certain groups of other essential
workers and people over age 75 as of Monday can make
appointments to receive a shot.
There are now over 4 million people in New York state
eligible to receive the vaccine out of a population of about 19
million, Cuomo said on Monday at his annual State of the State
Address, but only about 1 million doses on hand.
"We only receive 300,000 doses per week from the federal
government," he said. "At this rate, it will take us 14 weeks,
just to receive enough dosages for those currently eligible."
New York has so far recorded nearly 40,000 COVID-19 related
deaths, by far the most of any U.S. state.
Texas and Florida have been vaccinating people over age 65
since late December, although reports from those states have
indicated that demand has far outstripped appointments.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani and Jonathan Allen in New York,
Anurag Maan in Bangalore and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles;
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Aurora Ellis)