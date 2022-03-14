COVID SCIENCE-A quarter of symptomatic kids hit by long COVID; mRNA shots provide best protection in breast milk

March 14 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some
recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants
further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
One in four kids with COVID develop lingering problems
One in four children with COVID-19 symptoms develop "long
COVID," according to data pooled from 21 earlier studies
conducted in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
Among the 80,071 children with COVID-19 in the studies, 25%
developed symptoms that lasted at least 4-to-12 weeks or new
persistent symptoms that appeared within 12 weeks, researchers
reported on Sunday on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.10.22272237v1
ahead of peer review. The most frequent problems were
neuropsychiatric (mood symptoms, fatigue, sleep disorders,
headaches, cognitive alterations, dizziness, balance problems),
cardiorespiratory (breathing difficulty, congestion, exercise
intolerance, chest pain and tightness, cough, irregular heart
rhythm), skin-related (excessive sweating, itchiness, hair loss)
and gastrointestinal (abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea,
vomiting, and nausea). Analyses of data pooled from many
different studies with different methodologies cannot yield firm
conclusions, the researchers acknowledge. What is clear,
however, is that "children and adolescents have also physical
and mental health consequences derived from COVID-19," said
study coauthor Sonia Villapol of Houston Methodist Research
Institute in Texas.
"Identifying the main signs and symptoms of pediatric long
COVID can help diagnose, develop better treatments, create
multidisciplinary teams for optimal clinical management, and
find risk factors for prevention."
Vaccine protection in mother's milk strongest after mRNA
shots
Women who wish to pass protective antibodies induced by
COVID-19 vaccines to their babies via breast milk should opt for
the mRNA shots from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech
, according to a study reported on Monday in JAMA
Pediatrics https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2789947.
For the study, 124 lactating women each provided 17 milk
samples over a period of 100 days. The women had received either
an mRNA vaccine or a vector-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
or AstraZeneca. Researchers measured two types
of antibodies in the milk samples - IgA antibodies and IgG
antibodies, both of which are thought to play important roles in
protecting breastfed infants. Nearly all - 96% to 97% - of the
women who received both doses of an mRNA vaccine had detectable
IgA antibodies in their milk, while only 39% had antibodies in
their milk after two doses of the AstraZeneca shot and 48% after
the one-dose J&J vaccine. All the women who received both doses
of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines had IgG
antibodies, compared to only 28% of women who received J&J's
shot.
"An mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is the optimal choice for
lactating women when they want to transfer breast milk
antibodies to their infants," the researchers concluded.
Omicron is infectious on surfaces longer than original virus
Omicron particles remain infectious on surfaces for longer
periods than particles of the original SARS-CoV-2, according to
laboratory experiments.
Researchers put droplets of infectious virus from the
original coronavirus version and the Omicron BA.1 variant on a
variety of surfaces at room temperature. On smooth surfaces
(glass, stainless steel and plastic sheet), Omicron was still
infectious after seven days, whereas particles of the original
SARS-CoV-2 were no longer infectious on stainless steel and
plastic sheets by day 4 and on glass by day 7, the researchers
reported on Thursday on bioRxiv https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.09.483703v1
ahead of peer review. On tissue paper and printing paper, the
original virus was no longer infectious at 30 minutes. Omicron
was still infectious at 30 minutes, but no longer after an hour,
the researchers said.
For the most part, SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted via respiratory
droplets in the air. While infection via contact with
contaminated surfaces is less common, the new study "highlights
the importance of hand hygiene and cleaning on surfaces that are
regularly touched by different persons," said study coauthor Leo
Poon of the University of Hong Kong. "For surfaces and settings
contaminated by a COVID-19 patient, proper cleaning should be
done."
