COVID SCIENCE-Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains
People who die of severe COVID-19 have brain abnormalities
that resemble changes seen in Alzheimer's disease - accumulation
of a protein called tau inside brain cells, and abnormal amounts
of the protein beta-amyloid that accumulates into amyloid
plaques - small studies have found.
At Columbia University, Dr. Andrew Marks and colleagues
studied the brains of 10 COVID-19 patients and found defects in
proteins called ryanodine receptors that control the passage of
calcium into cells. In Alzheimer's disease, defective ryanodine
receptors are linked to accumulation of tau into so-called
neurofibrillary tangles. These tangles were present in high
levels in the COVID-19 patients' brains, the Columbia team
reported on Thursday in Alzheimer's & Dementia https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.12558.
Other research teams have looked for - and found - abnormal
amyloid levels in brains of COVID-19 patients, according to
reports posted online ahead of peer review on bioRxiv https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.31.478476v2
and on The Lancet's preprint server https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4003213.
In all the studies, patients had experienced the most severe
forms of COVID-19. If similar changes are occurring in the
brains of patients with milder illness, that might help explain
the "brain fog" associated with long COVID, Marks said. Patients
with severe COVID-19 might be at higher risk for dementia later
in life, but it is too soon to know, he added. His advice: Get a
booster vaccine and avoid the virus. "If you get COVID-19, you
probably won't die, but we still don't know a lot about the
long-term effects."
Seniors can get flu shot, mRNA COVID-19 booster together
Seniors can safely get the high-dose flu vaccine and an mRNA
COVID-19 booster dose at the same time, a new study confirms.
The study's 306 participants, all older than 65, were
randomly assigned either to receive Sanofi's Fluzone
High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine and a third shot of
Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the same time, or either of
the vaccines alone. Blood samples obtained before and 21 days
after vaccination showed that giving the two vaccines together
did not affect the resulting immune response, with similar
antibody levels generated in participants in each of the three
groups, according to a report published on Tuesday in The Lancet
Respiratory Medicine https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213260021005579.
A spokesperson for Sanofi said combined administration of
the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines "did not raise any safety
concerns and the study team is continuing to follow study
participants through 6 months after vaccination."
Fluid in some rapid COVID tests could be deadly for kids
In some COVID-19 rapid test kits, the small bottle of
"reagent" fluid contains sodium azide, a powerful poison that is
particularly dangerous for small children, experts warn.
In adults, small amounts can quickly cause dangerously low
blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, or even heart attacks or
strokes, said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, Co-Medical Director of
the National Capital Poison Center in Washington, D.C. Higher
doses can be fatal, she and her colleagues wrote in The American
Journal of Emergency Medicine https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675722000511.
Sodium azide levels in COVID-19 rapid test kits are not always
high enough to cause low blood pressure in adults, and the
iHealth kits being sent out by the U.S. government do not
contain any sodium azide at all, Johnson-Arbor said. "However...
since children are typically much smaller than adults, they are
at a higher risk of experiencing poisonous effects after
swallowing any amount," she said.
Poison control hotlines have been getting reports of
accidental exposures to the reagent fluid. "Some people have
swallowed the solution, some have spilled it onto their skin,
and others have put it in their eyes," mistaking the bottle for
eye drops, Johnson-Arbor said. "If you or a loved one swallows
the reagent fluid or gets the fluid in their eyes or on the
skin, contact Poison Control right away." .
