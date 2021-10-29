COVID SCIENCE-Cheap antidepressant shows promise; virus can infect inner ear

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be
certified by peer review.
Cheap antidepressant shows promise against COVID-19
Fluvoxamine, an inexpensive antidepressant, might help keep
patients with COVID-19 from developing severe disease, according
to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214109X21004484
on Wednesday. Researchers in Brazil recruited nearly 1,500
COVID-19 patients at high risk for complications and randomly
assigned half of them to receive fluvoxamine by mouth for 10
days. Everyone received standard COVID-19 treatments. Over the
next month, 11% of the fluvoxamine group needed at least six
hours of emergency care or were hospitalized, compared to 16% of
patients who did not get fluvoxamine, and fewer fluvoxamine
patients died, the researchers. The researchers suspect the drug
is helping by limiting the ability of the virus to cause
inflammation. However, more research is needed to determine the
impact of fluvoxamine because "composite outcomes" - where a
variety of results are lumped together for analysis - are
unreliable, according to an editorial https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214109X21005015
by Otavio Berwanger of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in
Sao Paulo.
Reinfection odds higher for unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors
While SARS-CoV-2 infection induces antibodies that protect
against reinfection, those antibodies may not protect as well as
vaccine-induced antibodies, according to a study of hospitalized
adults who displayed COVID-like symptoms. Of 6,328 patients who
were vaccinated in the previous three to six months, 5.1% were
confirmed to have COVID-19. That compared to 8.7% of 1,020
patients who had contracted the virus in the last three to six
months but who had not opted to get vaccinated. After accounting
for risk factors, the odds of a COVID-19 diagnosis were more
than five-fold higher for the unvaccinated survivors,
researchers reported on Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and
Mortality Weekly Report https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7044e1.htm.
"All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as
soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously
infected with SARS-CoV-2," they said.
Ear infection by virus may explain hearing, balance problems
The coronavirus can infect cells of the inner ear,
researchers found in a study that may help explain the balance
problems, hearing loss and tinnitus, or ringing in the ears
experienced by some COVID-19 patients. Using cellular models of
the human ear, plus samples of inner ear tissues from mice and
humans, researchers found that inner ear cells "have the
molecular machinery to allow SARS-CoV-2 entry" and that the
virus can indeed infect those cells, according to a report
published on Friday in Communications Medicine https://go.nature.com/3k99DMX
by the team from MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital in
Boston. The virus might enter the ears via the eustachian tube,
which connects the nose to the ear, or it might travel via
nerves that carry smells from the nose to brain and from there
via nerves that connect to the inner ear, the authors speculate.
They hope now to use their human cellular models to test
possible treatments for inner ear infections caused by
SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses.
CDC, FDA tally side effects from 300 million vaccines
Safety data from nearly 300 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA
vaccines administered in the first six months of the U.S.
vaccination program show the majority of reported adverse events
were mild and brief, researchers from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said this week. Between mid-December 2020 and
mid-June this year, more than 298 million doses of the vaccines
from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were
administered, the researchers reported on Thursday on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.10.26.21265261v2
ahead of peer review. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting
System (VAERS) received more than 340,000 reports of side
effects, of which 6.6% were serious but not deadly and 1.3% were
fatal. Among roughly 8 million users of the CDC's v-safe app,
which surveys people about their COVID-19 vaccination
experiences, more than half reported some kind of reaction,
usually one day after the injection, and more often after the
second dose, but fewer than 1% reported seeking medical care.
"Based on the most current information," the report concludes,
serious side effects of the vaccines "are rare."
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Tiffany Wu)